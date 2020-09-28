‘Ole Cocaine Head and You Ole Racist’: Nene Leakes Goes Off on Twitter After Wendy Williams Tells Andy Cohen the Reality Star Is Seeking Attention

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Nene Leakes went off in a series of tweets Sunday night following Wendy Williams‘ interview with Andy Cohen, a sit-down that came the day after the former reality star claimed she was booted from the franchise.

In the Sept. 27 interview Williams was candid about Leakes leaving the show and how she thinks it’s an act. She said on mark 0:28, “Nene has quit the show several times, and you’ll have her back. Nene likes attention. Dramatic attention.” Williams also added, “I don’t know what Nene is going to be doing for money. I’m not trying to count coins, but, you know, the ‘Housewives’ is that one thing that all the girls use to promote their other stuff.”

The daytime talk show host said Leakes has the same star power as her white counterpart Bethany Frankel from “Real Housewives of New York City,” and also added that Frankel took the opportunity and turned it into “a legitimate multi-million dollar situation.”

Wendy Williams (left) and Nene Leakes (right). (Photo: @neneleakes/Instagram)

When Williams addressed Leakes’ options for a spinoff, the 56-year-old said they would not be entertaining. “What are they going to do? Is it going to be like Gregg and Nene? Are they going to give them another reality show? That’s boring,” Williams said. “How about Nene being a grandmother? That’s boring. Nene and her own kids? That’s boring. Nene trying to figure out Hollywood? That’s boring.”

Leakes responded to those comments via Twitter by threatening to expose Cohen — an executive producer of “RHOA” — and also telling the two hosts that she has multiple streams of income. She wrote, “Keep trying me sir and imma let the world know who you really are.”

NeNe Leakes responds to Wendy Williams’ comments made on “WWHL.” @NeNeLeakes/Twitter

“I will ALWAYS eat and eat good! Believe that. I have ALWAYS believed in multiple streams of income so the leakes are good you ole cocaine head and you ole racist. No one knew you until YOU knew me. Remember I’m ICON. Don’t forget.” The 53-year-old also mentioned she may take legal action. “They gone leave my name outta these shows. Send me your best discrimination attorneys info to [email protected] ITS WAR”

This dust-up happened one day after Leakes offered her own side about why she left the “RHOA” franchise. On Sept. 26 when a fan asked via Twitter when will she get her own spinoff show, Leakes responded by saying, “they don’t think I work at all in any capacity.”

One fan commented under that tweet by asking the former reality star if she was forced out. “That’s Maliki it sound like they forced you out! Is that the story u want out there .They didn’t want to work in any capacity?” Leakes replied, “they definitely did.”

Wendy Williams talks about Nene Leakes’ departure from “RHOA.” (Photo: “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” YouTube screenshot)

Earlier this month, following months of speculation about her return, the “RHOA” OG announced she was leaving the show. Although described the departure as a hard decision to make, she said she was happy to have been a part of something that broke barriers. “I’m just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that open up doors for Black ensemble reality shows to step up and be a part of what we all know and love so much [about] reality TV.”