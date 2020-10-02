‘Too Much Going On’: Joseline Hernandez Fans Urge Her to Hire a New Fashion Stylist In This Photo

It looks like “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” alumna Joseline Hernandez had one major fashion blunder this week, according to some critics.

The 33-year-old reality star received a good ol’ social media dragging after she was spotted wearing a sheer gray bejeweled tunic with brown pants and sandal heels. Her accessories included a chrome clutch and a beaded necklace.

Joseline Hernandez. @joseline/Instagram

It clearly wasn’t Hernandez’s finest fashion moment, and fans made it known they weren’t fond of this particular style.

“Boo I’m sorry you need a new stylist I’ve seen way better outfits you put together,” one of her followers wrote.

A second person agreed and added, “Just to much going on for me im not hate but you looked way better then this.”

“She looks so unhappy wearing it.you a hot mess,” another person weighed in.

“Tf she got on the pants are not it shishtar,” someone else wrote.

Hernandez’s Instagram fashion disaster comes a few days after fans applauded her for going makeup free.

In an IG post she shared to her page on Sept. 26, the “Run Me My Money” rapper flossed her natural beauty in front of her 3.6 million followers. More than 53,000 people loved the post and expressed how “fine” the former “LHHATL” diva looked.

Joseline Hernandez poses makeup-free. (Photo: @joseline/Instagram)

Someone else was blown away by how naturally beautiful Hernandez looked without a trace of makeup. The IG user wrote, “Ladies I don’t see anything but a beautiful woman w/o makeup and doing her thang. We don’t judge, we uplift. If u don’t like her, she’s okay. She is Ms. Joseline and leave her be.”

The self-proclaimed “Puerto Rican Princess” is currently focused on her Zeus reality show “Joseline’s Cabaret.” She announced on Sept. 20 that the series would be coming back for a second season, saying via Instagram, ” #JoselinesCabaret is backkk b–ches! 😝 and Season 2 is going to be hotter 🔥 than anything you’ve ever seen before!! The ladies are coming to my house, my world, my Cabaret but there’s one rule… ME!!! 😏 Let’s get this money hoes! Executive Produced by the baddest b–ch, me.”

Hernandez was on “LHHATL” for five years and left the VH1 show in 2017. She claimed “Love & Hip Hop” franchise producer Mona Scott-Young portrayed her in a negative light on television.