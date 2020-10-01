‘Mind Your F–king Business’: Tommie Lee Snaps on Fan Who Brings Up Older Daughter’s Former Abortion Allegations After Lee Posts Photo with Her Younger Child

Tommie Lee is clearly fed up with naysayers trolling her page and snooping around in her family’s business.

Lee recently shared a series of Instagram photos of herself and her younger daughter Havalli posing it up on social media together. The mother-daughter duo matched each other’s fly outfits, including the pre-teen wearing a super cute crop-top, black latex skirt and a pair of sneakers.

Tommie Lee snaps a pic with her youngest daughter Havalli. @tommiee_/Instagram

The former “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star sported a yellow bubble jacket, a pair of black jeans and black sandals. The twosome struck a number of different poses together, including one pic of 12-year-old Havalli throwing up the peace sign.

Lee seemed happy spending time with her daughter and simply captioned the post, “Mommy Daughter Day, Love you VATO…😘.”

Tommie Lee and her younger daughter Havalli. @tommiee_/Instagram

One fan gushed over the sweet pictures, writing, “😍😍😍 it’s y’all look like twins for me.” A second person added, “Beautiful god bless y’all ❤️😘🙏🏽.”

Not all of Lee’s followers were as sweet toward her.

One critic brought up her eldest daughter Samaria’s abortion claims she made about Lee in July.

“Posting this kid don’t make us forget you tried to make the other abort her baby at 7 months,” the person wrote.

In a now-deleted response, Lee ruthlessly clapped back: “This is why you mind your own f–king business #1 remembering lies you were fed to by a child. If she was 7 mos 4 months ago she should be on ‘ripley’s believe it or not…’ y’all can suck the d–k of a patient before I live off your opinions.”

@tommiee_/Instagram

In a July 22 post, 17-year-old daughter Samaria claimed Lee tried to make her get an abortion with her then-unborn child.

Lee later addressed her daughter’s accusations and suggested that she didn’t want her pregnant teenager to become a teen mom like she did.

Tommie Lee and her daughter Samaria. (Photos: @tommiee_ /Instagram, @samariaa/Instagram)

“The reason why I feel so strongly about that opinion for females to have a say-so about their bodies is because this is something that you are never going to be able to undo,” the VH1 star said in an Instagram Live video. “You’re never going to be able to undo having a child.”

Despite their differences, Lee was there for her daughter when she gave birth. Samaria welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday, Sept. 29.