La La Anthony’s Fans Want to Know ‘Is that Really You’ After She Shares a Close-Up Picture on Instagram

La La Anthony is giving fans a closer look at her beauty, but some fans think she looks different. In an Instagram photo posted on Saturday, Sept. 26, La La uploaded a close-up selfie.

In the photo, the former “Power” actress is shown from the shoulders up as she apparently looks down at the camera. La La looks like she has little to no makeup on in the simple photo and doesn’t seem to be showing anything off besides her beautiful face.

La La Anthony. (Photo: @lala/Instagram)

La La’s husband, veteran NBA forward Carmelo Anthony, commented “BEAUTIFUL” under the photo in all caps.

Gabrielle Union also joined the many positive comments La La received, adding, “My beautiful friend.”

There were, however, a few other people who came across the photo and believed the shot was “not La La.”

Comments like “Oh man….she’s starting to look like someone else,” and “Is that really you Lala? You look way different,” reveal that some people thought that La La was looking a little less like herself.

One person even flat-out asked, “who is this.” Others thought that the person in the photo looked similar to La La but not exactly like her. One fan asked, “That’s La La’s sister or?”

Besides taking selfies, La La has been getting her modeling and acting on. She is not new to getting in front of the camera, but fans got to see more of her acting during the six seasons of the Starz series “Power.”

This fall she has been added to the third season of the Showtime series “The Chi.” In the show she is playing the character Dom, a chef that is trying to get her business up and running.

In a June interview with BET, La La gave more insight into what her character is like this season. She said, “Dom is a woman who was just trying to find her way and she has a talent, which is cooking, but how do you turn that into a successful business? She’s been cooking from inside her house, which a lot of people do, and trying to expand and just figure it all out.”

“The Chi” airs on Showtime at 9 p.m. on Sundays.