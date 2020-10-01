‘He Must be on the Fathers Tour’: Fetty Wap Spends Time with Alexis Skyy’s Daughter Just Days After Being Seen with Masika Kalysha’s Child

It looks like Fetty Wap is on a mission to spend time with all of his children.

The father of seven recently visited Alexis Skyy‘s 2-year-old daughter Alaiya Grace, whom he initially suggested wasn’t his child. Maybe he’s had a change of heart, however. Fetty posted an adorable Instagram video on Tuesday, Sept. 29, that shows him and the toddler hanging out.

“Hey baby Lay ♥️ my lil soldier,” the “Pretty Thang” rapper wrote. “look at you now , I watched you fight for your life and to see you smile now ♥️… yea I got you 4ever shorty.”

Fetty Wap and Alaiya Grace @fettywap1738/Instagram

In the video, Fetty recorded baby Alaiya dancing and smiling inside of a car, while he held her on his lap. Before planting a kiss on her cheek, the musician asked baby Alaiya, “You want daddy drive?” He added, “Love ya mama.”

Fetty’s visit with his and Skyy’s daughter came days after he spent time with his and Masika Kalysha‘s 4-year-old daughter Khari Barbie. Fans joked about the musician being on tour to see all of his children.

“He must be on the fathers tour 😂”

“His captions always give off loving step dad vibes 🥴 it’s crazy how y’all bashed Alexis about him not being the father … whole time he is”

“He must be on the ‘Visit my kids’ tour😂 Masika Crying Right Now😂”

“Don’t be messy, na. Let that baby be!!! Let her enjoy the moments with her father . We LOVE to see it! 👏🏾♥️”

Skyy and Wap welcomed Alaiya prematurely in January 2018.

Fetty Wap and Alexis Skyy @fettywap1738 and @alexisskyy_/Instagram

Months later, Wap suggested the child wasn’t his, saying in a now-deleted video from September 2019, “I’ma always love Lai Lai. … I’m gonna help, but as far as me going above my boundaries …nah. If it was biological with me, then it would be different.”

It’s unclear when and why the rap artist had a sudden change of heart, but fans are happy to see him step up to the plate as a father.

Fetty and Skyy also appear to be on good terms. The model referred to their daughter on his recent post as the “strongest fighter I know.”

The “Trap Queen” musician has a total of seven children by six different women.