‘Masika Somewhere Clapping’: Fetty Wap Spends Time with His and Masika Kalysha’s 4-Year-Old Daughter In This Adorable Video

Fetty Wap is apparently on daddy duties these days.

The 29-year-old rapper recently spent time with his 4-year-old daughter Khari Barbie, whom he shares with former “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood” star Masika Kalysha, and they had the time of their lives.

The father of seven took to Instagram on Monday, Sept. 28, and posted a video that shows him planting sweet kisses on his daughter’s cheek. Khari flashed a big smile, hugged her dad around his neck and yelled “Daddy!”

Fetty also shared a darling photo of Khari in his arms.

Fetty Wap and his daughter Khari Barbie @fettywap/Instagram

“The way my heart feel when I hold my baby’s in my arms … I be mushy and tough at the same time ♥️,” the “Trap Queen” rapper wrote.

Fetty’s sweet moment with his daughter melted fans’ hearts. Folks did, however, crack jokes about Kalysha being happy to have the rap artist around their child.

“Masika Somewhere Clapping In The Air Right Now 😂😂😂”

“Kids really be loving they daddy no matter what 😩😩😩 I love to see it 😍😍”

“As wild as Fetty and Masika be sometimes, this lil girl is a blessing and a gift. She’s so f–king cute 😍. Keep the negativity out these comments please, this a baby and she innocent and pure and so so adorable 💟”

“She loves her father, you can tell she’s a daddy’s girl ❤️ Masika is doing a good job raising her”

The internet was definitely happy to see the young musician and Kalysha set aside their differences, especially after the reality star suggested he was a deadbeat father.

Fetty Wap, Masika Kalysha and their Daughter Kharie Barbie @masikakalisha/Instagram

In April, during an IG live question-and-answer session with a fan, Kalysha indicated the “My Way” artist hadn’t seen their daughter for a period of time.

An IG user wrote, “My baby daddy is a deadbeat! I feel so bad for my daughter cause she loves her dad.” Kalysha suggested she was in the same situation with Wap and added, “Had to do a double take sis thought I sent this to myself.”

Despite the former couple’s past drama, it’s clear their focus is on raising their daughter.