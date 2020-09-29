‘You Doing Too Much’: Folks Accuse Princess Love of Trying to Make Ray J Jealous After She Flaunts Her ‘Cakes’

Princess Love has been cutting up on Instagram from the looks of her latest series of photos, and spectators believe it has something to do with her and Ray J Norwood‘s recent split.

Two weeks ago, Norwood revealed he was divorcing Love, who seemed quite unfazed by the news. However, over the last few days, the “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood” star seemingly went from being unbothered to doing too much in her latest IG snaps.

She took to the social platform on Sunday, Sept. 27, with a picture of herself donning a curve-hugging black romper. The tiny ensemble showcased her derriere as she modeled from a side angle to show off her physique.

Love was out and about at West Hollywood’s upscale restaurant Catch LA.

Princess Love flaunts her curvy physique. @princesslove/Instagram

Despite the overwhelming amount of love fans showed the mother of two, some still believed she posted the sexy photo to get her estranged husband’s attention.

“All for Rays attention, ya gotta stop playing games”

“Princess just call ray 😭 that’s what you want anyway..You wasn’t posting this much when y’all was together…I think you want him back and you know Im telling the truth”

“She showing the cakes Ray come get your wife 🤦🏾‍♂️”

“It’s the attention seeking for me… sis NEVER posted this much 🤡”

Last week, the model also shared an alluring picture of herself wearing a bikini. Although Love and Norwood aren’t following each other, it doesn’t mean the “One Wish” singer hasn’t seen his wife’s recent pics.

Princess Love shows out in a sexy blue bikini. Photo @princesslove/Instagram

Love recently appeared on FOX SOUL and addressed Norwood’s filing for divorce from her.

She said at the moment she has no interest in fixing their marriage. “I don’t want to get back together [with him],” she said. “Not right now. I feel like he filed for divorce, he made me spend money on a lawyer, when we could’ve just talked about it and went to counseling or something. Obviously [he doesn’t] want to be married to me.”

Meanwhile, Ray J appeared on “The Real” and expressed that although he didn’t tell Love he was filing for divorce, he wants to “be with my family.” He responded with a yes to co-host Jeannie Mai when she asked, “Do you want a happy, stable, loyal marriage?”

In addressing a question from Mai about his willingness to go through marriage counseling, he responded: “I’d be up for whatever it is to make sure my kids have a strong foundation and have both their parents in their lives 24/7.”

Ray J Norwood, Princess Love and their 2-year-old daughter Melody Love @princesslove/Instagram

Love and Norwood married in 2016. They share a son and daughter together.