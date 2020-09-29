‘This Hair on You!’: Monica Sends Fans In a Tizzy After She Debuts Her New Hair Color

Red hair it is! Monica has been rocking long dark hair for a while, but she just switched up her look in a major way with a ginger pixie cut.

The soulful crooner revealed her new look on Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 27, and left IG users blown away with her cinnamon spice haircut.

“Faith is a Knowledge within the Heart , Beyond the reach of proof ! I’m always going to #KeepTheFaith !” Monica wrote, inspiring her 9.2 million followers with encouraging words, as usual.

Monica switches up her hair color. Photographer: @cyndiibee/Instagram

She looked absolutely stunning and complemented her spicy look with a cropped white tee, mustard-colored sweats, a green, black and yellow jacket, dramatic eyelashes and a simple makeup finish.

The “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle” star may or may not keep her bold ginger pixie cut, but the color and cut definitely suit her, to say the least. IG users apparently think so too and showered her pics with compliments.

“You can wear every hair style there is.. sheesh!” an excited fan wrote.

“Mo, I’m loving this color man!!!! I love you ❤️,” another admirer said, while a different one commented, “I ❤️ this hair color on you. You’re so Beautiful 😍 😍😍 Inside and out.”

One person added, “💙💙 love the hair. You are so inspiring. Always Genuine! That color is fire🔥🔥🔥”

Monica posing near a sidewalk Photographer: @cyndiibee/Instagram

The songstress’ new hairstyle is a change from her long black tendrils folks are used to seeing her wear.

Monica initially debuted her fiery haircut, while promoting her new album “Trenches.”

“Trenches” is the “Angel of Mine” singer’s ninth studio album, and is also the title of a new song she released in April featuring rapper Lil Baby.

In a recent post, Monica said “the Trenches can be an actual place, emotional state or state of mind!”

“Been through them all!! Survived it all!!! TRENCHES The Album Coming Soon Soon… Trenches the Single Available Now,” she added.

Monica’s new album comes a few weeks after her legendary Verzuz battle with Brandy.

The two powerhouses made Verzuz history with 1.2 million viewers on Aug. 31, as they showcased their epic music catalogs. The pair definitely gave fans a night of 1990’s classics and nostalgia.