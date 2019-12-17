Kodak Black Says He is Being Drugged in Prison and Denied Medical Attention

Kodak Black was sentenced last month to three years and 10 months in prison for falsifying information on a gun application. It was a crime he was arrested for in May while on his way to the Rolling Loud festival in Miami.

The 22-year-old is now locked up at the Miami Federal Department of Corrections, and in an Instagram message posted Saturday, he claimed that correctional officers drugged him.

Kodak Black said he was drugged before a fight with an inmate that escalated into a beating by guards. (Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage via Getty Images)

“On October 29th I was laced with an unknown substance here in Miami FDC. That substance gave me an out of body experience and had me feeling like I was possessed and dying slowly,” wrote Black. “Upon this experience I managed to go to the CO’s office to seek medical attention I was denied. This left me in a state of paranoia.”

“Shortly after I got into an altercation with an innate, this same CO who denied me medical attention, proceeded to pepper spray me, which instantly impaired my vision and I was oblivious to who was punching and grabbing me repeatedly in the face,” the rapper continued. “Even after I was on the floor they continued to strike me and deploy more people.”

Black described the incident as “a near death experience” and said the fight left him beaten so badly that he had to be taken to solitary confinement in a wheelchair. He also said the guards denied him medical attention.

The “ZeZe” creator brought up Juice WRLD as well, the rapper and singer who passed away on December 2 after having a seizure in Illinois.

“I have been here for 45 days without commissary, hygiene, stressed out and on psych meds,” said Black about being in solitary confinement. “Having to mourn the loss of my brother Juice World behind the doors.”

Toward the end of his message, Black said the corrections officer who jumped into his fight did so because he wanted to intentionally harm himself and sue the rapper.

“I have also heard officers tell me that the CO has been back to FDC and bragging that he will get a quarter million from me,” wrote Black. “I want to shed this light on police brutality and the tactics they use to cover their behinds. #JUSTICEFORKODAK.”

At this time, no one from the federal prison has responded to Black, but some of his followers have shown him empathy.

“The system is meant to destroy the psyche and destroy the body, not to rehabilitate back into society,” one person wrote.

But others told Black that he should’ve kept out of jail, since he’s been locked up numerous times over the years.