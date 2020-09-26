‘This Is More of a Cry for Help’: Kenya Moore’s Racy Lingerie Photo Has Fans Concerned

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore sent shockwaves through the ’Gram when she posted a sexy pic on Thursday.

Before sharing the photo on her Instagram Story the model informed fans that it was a little “thirsty.” The caption read “Thirst photo warning.” The next photo showed the model posing in front of a mirror in red lingerie with a bare face while she is pushing back her long black hair. The Sept. 24 upload shared by The Shade Room received a mixture of reactions. A set of followers felt the thirst trap was a little dry.

Kenya Moore post a thirst trap on Thursday, Sept. 24 and received mixed reviews. @thekenyamoore/Instagram

“🗣 IM STILL DEHYDRATED!!! but go off sis 😂.”

“If this is a thirst trap. Im no longer thirsty😳😳😳😳.”

“This ain’t no thirst trap. This is more of a cry for help 🤷🏽‍♀️.”

“Why Did this make me uncomfortable.”

“Love attention toooooooooooo much.”

But other followers complimented the 49-year-old on how amazing she looked.

“I’m not a Kenya fan but I think she looks good.”

“She lost weight!”

“Her body is flawless!”

Kenya Moore reveals to her fans that she gained 25 pounds while in quarantine. (Photo: @therealkenyamoore/Instagram)

This photo comes after the “RHOA” star opened up about her 25-pound weight gain. On Sept. 16, Moore revealed to her 2 million followers that despite being a little bit curvier she doesn’t let it bother her. She captioned the post “183 lbs!!! The Quarantine has added 25lbs to my 5’10” frame. I don’t mind if you don’t mind 😘💯 #lovetheskinyourein.”

In the photo she was seen wearing an orange dress that hugged every single curve, she paired it with her long, beautiful, flowy black tresses that was parted down the middle. The Miss USA 1993 winner accessorized the look with a pearl bracelet and stud earrings. She completed the look with natural-looking makeup, eyeliner, false lashes, and a pink lip. The post generated over 47,000 likes and over 1,500 comments. Many of those comments commended Moore for her transparency and self-empowerment as she goes through this journey.

Although Moore may have some questionable moments, one thing is for certain is no matter she does, people will always have something to say.