Tamar Braxton’s We TV Series ‘Get Ya Life!’ Postponed Following the Singer’s Hospitalization

Tamar Braxton‘s upcoming We TV docuseries has been postponed by the network following Tamar’s alleged suicide attempt.

The reality show “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!” was set to premiere on Thursday, July 30, but the network released a statement on Instagram and revealed that the show has now been pushed back to September. “Tamar Braxton has been an incredibly important member of the WE tv family for more than a decade, and our first concern is for her recovery and well-being,” the statement reads.

“Given the current situation, we are postponing the premiere of ‘Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!’ until September 10. This series was conceived by Tamar and is a real portrait of a dynamic woman juggling the demands of being a single mother, a new relationship and her career.”

Tamar Braxton’s upcoming We TV docuseries has been postponed by the network. @wetv/Instagram

“We know, when the time is right, Tamar’s fans will relate to seeing this honest portrait of her life, but — at this moment — we are joining with her fans and sending strength and healing in the hope that she is getting the support and help she needs at this difficult time,” the statement continues.

Tamar Braxton with her boyfriend David Adefeso (Photo: @tamarbraxton/Instagram)

As previously reported, the singer and songwriter’s boyfriend David Adefeso found the “Braxton Family Values” cast member unresponsive in their hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in downtown Los Angeles on July 16. Adefeso immediately called 911 to report that she had taken unknown amount of the prescription pills that she uses to treat depression, had been drinking, and was having issues with the network. The Grammy-nominated singer was reportedly trying to get out of her contract for the upcoming season of “BFV.”

Tamar’s supposed drug overdose happened hours after We TV debuted the trailer for “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!” which explores the reality star’s journey raising her son as a single mother, falling in love, and navigating her music career without any managers. Tamar apparently did not like way she was portrayed and became emotional.

Tamar Braxton with her son Logan Vincent Herbert. (Photo: @david.adefeso/Instagram)

The Maryland native shares her 7-year-old son Logan Vincent Herbert with her ex-husband music producer Vincent Herbert. Logan was reportedly with his father when the “Love and War” artist supposedly attempted suicide.

As of last week, Tamar has reportedly been transferred to a hospital specializing in mental health care. The Los Angeles facility contains top doctors in the field of mental health who specialize in depression, anxiety and sexual assault trauma.