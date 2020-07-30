Keyshia Cole Fans Fall In Love with Her Unfiltered Beauty Pics

It’s safe to say Keyshia Cole has some pretty loyal fans.
The “Enough of No Love” singer uploaded a series of gorgeous photos to Instagram on Tuesday, July 28 that left social media users stumped. The images showed the 38-year-old mother looking absolutely stunning during her photo shoot inside a music studio.
She rocked ombre purple tresses that swept the floor as she flashed a huge smile at the camera. Cole wore sexy sheer biker shorts, a harness, white blouse and stiletto boots. She opted for a glam makeup finish that complemented her edgy look.
The songstress noted that she hadn’t retouched the photos and wrote, “I should’ve retouched this picture 😂 but whateva 💜 #Album8 #ONtheWAY🖊📸🥰 #SmileMore Vibes.”
IG users denounced Cole’s remark about filtering or digitally altering her photos and raved over her beauty. A fan commented, “Retouching my a– 💜 you are too damn beautiful for allat.”
“No u shouldn’t have..U look beautiful babes,” another fan said. “That 3rd pic giving me life 😩 you don’t need retouching, period 💁🏻♀️. Don’t do nothing” said someone else while another wrote, “Noooo i loveee this picture💜Retouched for what. You’re look great so pretty.”
One fan was extremely excited about Cole’s upcoming album and wrote, “Keyshia! This smile we just know this album is going to have us in our feelings. WE READY! 💜.”
On July 15, the R&B artist announced on Twitter that she was working on her eighth music album.
She posted a stunning snap of herself wearing sequined black tights, a matching bra and an emerald green fur coat. Cole told fans, “Dressed myself up a bit yesterday, cause I’m tired of being dressed down! Almost completely sick of sweats, t shirts, baggy EVERYTHING Weary face Haven’t performed, miss the stage. THANK GOD IM WORKING ON A NEW ALBUM.”
Cole dropped her last album “11:11 Reset” in October 2017. Her fans are super ecstatic about her new music project.