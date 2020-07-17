‘Come Thruuu’: Keyshia Cole Leaves Fans Gaping Over Her Jaw-Dropping Beauty

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Keyshia Cole is a knockout, to say the least.

The R&B songstress flossed her jazzy looks this week in a lovely snapshot that left Twitter users blown away. Cole modeled a lace bra, a pair of sequined black tights, and a forest green fur coat. She struck a fierce pose while sitting on a chair with her left leg up.

Keyshia Cole flaunts her beauty. @keyshiacole/Twitter

Cole indicated that she hadn’t got dolled up for some time, presumably due to the pandemic. She tweeted on Wednesday, July 15, “Was bored yesterday…. so I got dressed …. to go no where.”

Dressed myself up a bit yesterday, cause I’m tired of being dressed down! Almost completely sick of sweats, t shirts, baggy EVERYTHING 😩 Haven’t performed, miss the stage. THANK GOD IM WORKING ON A NEW ALBUM 💪🏽🔥❤️… https://t.co/TFE731JL1S — Keyshia Cole (@KeyshiaCole) July 15, 2020 @keyshiacole/Twitter

The “Let It Go” singer added in a separate tweet, “Dressed myself up a bit yesterday, cause I’m tired of being dressed down! Almost completely sick of sweats, t shirts, baggy EVERYTHING Weary face Haven’t performed, miss the stage. THANK GOD IM WORKING ON A NEW ALBUM.”

Twitter went wild over Cole’s sexy snap.

“Yes Keyshia come thruuuuu,” said a fan, while another wrote, “Ooooohhhh my faveeeee so bomb a different me vibes babe. Lookin like money!”

“You are such a BEAUTIFUL and classy lady, take care of your handsome sons and your handsome man,” someone else gushed. “Also be safe from the virus and take care of you too! Much Love!”

One person assured that Cole always looked “amazing.”

Other folks were excited about the “Heaven Sent” artist working on a new album. One Twitter user said, “We ready sis!”

(From left) Keyshia Cole, baby Tobias Khale, Niko Khale Hale, and Daniel Gibson. (Photo: @nikokhale/Instagram)

Cole’s last album was “11:11 Reset,” which was released in October 2017.

She told Vibe magazine at the time “11:11” was about her personal and spiritual growth as a person.

“‘11:11’ represents being aligned spiritually with your destiny,” Cole said. “It’s pretty much like the saying, ‘everything happens for a reason,’ and you know, to just appreciate where you’re at in that moment. Sometimes when you see [‘11:11’] you’re supposed to pay attention to what you’re thinking at that time and what your focus is. I found out that I was born at 11:11 after I named the album that.”

Cole hasn’t released any other details about her upcoming project. It would be her eighth studio album.