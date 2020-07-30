‘U the Siccest’: Tommie Lee Dominates the Internet with Sexy Snap of Her Curvy Body

Tommie Lee doesn’t mind flaunting her famous figure in photos while showing tons of skin.

The “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” alumna shared an enticing snapshot with her 4 million followers on Tuesday, July 28, after posing in sexy attire. Fans described the photo as “bomb” and called the star their “girl crush.”

Tommie Lee poses in a sexy romper. @tommiee_/Instagram

“Very Humble but I also know I’m some pressure…,” Lee captioned the post.

She sported a sexy cleavage-baring black hoodie-romper that gave fans a view of her bodacious curves. Lee’s jaw-dropping pic showed her long black locks tumbling down her back as she dazed into the camera. Folks were also captivated by her gorgeous doe eyes.

“Your my girl crush I can’t lie Lordt help me!🤦🏽‍♀️😳😍🙉 your effortlessly fly!” one excited fan yelled. Another person wrote, “U the siccest so bomb ❤️❤️keep doing your thing 🙌.”

“Gahdamn🔥 killa Eeeish Tommie looking #lit,”another added. “Damn baby bad asl.” Another person followed up with, “Let me tell you somethin about Tommie❤️ that caption is my whole attitude 🖤.”

One critic — seemingly disappointed at not finding trenchant social commentary on Lee’s IG page, of all places — slammed the post and told Lee to do “Pornhub.”

@tommiee_/Instagram

Lee issued an epic response and wrote, “Girl take yo worried a– on it’s a picture this IG right, the f–k you want me to post the vaccine or the numerous deaths I’m confused? Take yo hating a– on h-e!”

The fiesty television personality is not new to online dust-ups.

She was recently a trending topic on social media after her pregnant 17-year-old daughter Samaria claimed Lee tried to make her get an abortion.

The former VH1 star addressed her daughter’s claims and suggested that she didn’t want her pregnant teenager to become a teen mom like she did.

Tommie Lee and her daughter Samaria. (Photos: @tommiee_/Instagram, @samariaa/Instagram)

“The reason why I feel so strongly about that opinion for females to have a say-so about their bodies is because this is something that you are never going to be able to undo,” Lee said in an Instagram Live video last week. “You’re never going to be able to undo having a child.”

“I would rather a teen live their life. Because I was a teen and I had a baby young. And I didn’t have nobody,” the mother of two added. “I don’t want her to ever face the things that I faced. I don’t want her to ever go through that.”

Lee hasn’t said anything else about the ongoing feud between her and her daughter Samaria. Hopefully, the mother and daughter duo can work out their differences in private.