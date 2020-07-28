‘Look Like a Joke’: Joseline Hernandez’s ‘Dripping’ Pic Derails After Fans Claim She Looks a ‘Mess’

Joseline Hernandez left fans unimpressed this week with her latest beauty upload.

The former “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star took to Instagram on Monday, July 27 and shared a “fly” selfie of herself. She debuted her new hair color and style, rocking frizzy green tresses.

Joseline Hernandez debuts her green hair. @joseline/Instagram

“#liveyourbestlife My New Single is out on that iTunes Store 👅👅👅 dripping doe 💵,” Hernandez captioned the post.

The “Joseline’s Cabaret” star’s bold hair was only part of her eye-grabbing look. She donned a low cleavage-baring tank top and crystal-engraved sunglasses. Hernandez ditched her usual glam makeup look and opted for a natural-like finish.

Some fans raved over how beautiful Hernandez appeared.

“Yessss momma loving those glasses🔥 sexy bae,” one person commented. Another added, “❤️I Love it even if it is for the ladies …….Keep Glowing @joseline hair is phyyaaa.”

Others weren’t too fond of her look.

“She look like ‘A Joke’,” a user wrote. Another person agreed and said, “Wiliwonka vibes chocolate factory she looks a mess.”

Hernandez is no stranger to fan criticism.

The “Run Me My Money” rapper was slammed for dressing too provocatively in a social media post shared to her page last week. Her impromptu photo shoot showed Hernandez topless with pasties on her exposed breasts while wearing a black leather thong and thigh-high boots.

Joseline Hernandez was met with criticism after she posed half-naked. @joseline/Instagram

People deemed the image overly provocative and called it “too much.” Someone wrote, “I was thinking the same thing she fire but can we see something else besides skin and a– bouncing.”

Hernandez never addressed critics or naysayers.

If anything the 33-year-old diva appears to be enjoying her carefree lifestyle. On Monday, she shared a video of herself holding a “blunt” in her hand and wrote, “Yikessss. When A Lady gotta Stop Take her purse out Hit The Blunt you know is Some S–t!”

In a separate post, Hernandez also encouraged all of her female followers to live their “best life.”