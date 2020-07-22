‘Always Naked’: Joseline Hernandez Slammed for Posting Racy Topless Pic

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Joseline Hernandez may have gone too far with her latest social media upload.

The “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” alumna is no stranger to taking her clothes off in front of the camera. She took to Instagram on Monday, July 20 and shared a sexy photo of herself posing half naked.

Joseline Hernandez . @joseline/Instagram

“liveyourbestlife out tomorrow! On iTunes Store 🥵,” the “Puerto Rican Princess” captioned her post.

The tantalizing snap showed Hernandez completely topless, donning star pasties on her breasts. She also wore a thong, thigh-high boots and a suspender harness. She posed in the comfort of her home and gave a penetrating look to the camera.

Joseline Hernandez poses topless. (Photo: @joseline/Instagram)

In a separate post, the “Stingy with My Kutty Kat” artist wrote, “so hype for y’all to hear my new single 🥵 Such Ladies Anthem 😋.”

Hernandez received heavy criticism from Instagram users after sharing her provocative snaps.

“Always naked poor baby,” a naysayer commented. Another concurred and wrote, “I was thinking the same thing she fire but can we see something else besides skin and a– bouncing.”

One person was outraged with the images and said, “This is too much sorry😒.”

Others were impressed with how “good” the blond bombshell looked. One wrote, “Lawd,,,,, shawty know she fine,” while a second person added, “Sexy, beautiful queen, amazing woman. I bet u have dat good good 🍆🍑💦.”

Hernandez hasn’t slowed down posting provocative pics despite fan outrage.

Joseline Hernandez. (Photo: @joseline/Instagram)

In a July 11 Instagram post, the 33-year-old mother shared a video of herself wearing sheer lingerie and twerking for the ’Gram. She captioned the post, “How to keep your man 😤 #liveyourbestlife.”

It’s pretty clear that Hernandez doesn’t care much about what critics think. She told Huffington post in a 2017 interview that she’s often unfazed by people’s disapproval of her actions and behavior.

“Everybody’s able to say whatever they want, feel however they feel, and it’s not really a big deal to me, because if I choose to live my life in front of the media then I need to take what they give,” said Hernandez.