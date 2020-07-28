‘I Mean Damn’: Keyshia Cole Drops These Breathtaking Photos and Leave Fans at a Loss For Words

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Keyshia Cole’s beauty is definitely one of a kind.

The “Heaven Sent” singer left social media users gaping over her flawless looks on Sunday, July 26 after posting two gorgeous photos of herself. The Instagram images showed the singer dressed in black attire and sporting long, bone-straight, purple tresses that fell below her calves.

Keyshia Cole poses for Instagram and blows fans away with her beauty. @keyshiacole/Instagram

“Meaning of The Color Purple. … The color purple is often associated with royalty, nobility, luxury, power, and ambition,” Cole, 38, wrote. “Purple also represents meanings of wealth, extravagance, creativity, wisdom, dignity, grandeur, devotion, peace, pride, mystery, independence, and magic. #ALBUM#EIGHT.”

The songstress garnered over 189,000 likes on her post. IG users commented on her stunning beauty and inundated her photos with compliments.

Keyshia Cole poses for social media. @keyshiacole/Instagram

“Do you age i mean damn 😩😍,” a fan wrote. “This is one of my favorites colors on you! A whole snack 😍,” one person added.

Someone else remarked over how “amazing” Cole looked and added, “I guess the color purple will represent the new era 💜 I love it my idol looks amazing 😉 as always.”

Another person claimed Cole was trying to get her boo Niko Khale‘s attention with her jaw-dropping snaps following their alleged split. “Make him miss you sis cause you look tf good,” the IG user wrote.

Last week, reports surfaced that Cole and Khale, 24, allegedly called it quits after dating for nearly three years.

Social media users noticed the pair stopped following each other on Instagram. The R&B artist also removed all pics of Khale from her page and wrote in her bio, “Choosing to be happy EVERYDAY! Proud Mother of @daniel_gibsonjr and @tobiaskhale.”

Keyshia Cole baby Tobias Khale, Niko Khale Hale and Daniel Gibson @nikokhale/Instagram

Khale, however, still has pics of Cole and their family on his page.

The couple went public with their relationship in early 2018 and controversy surrounded their romance due to their 14-year-age difference.

Neither Cole nor Khale have addressed or confirmed the breakup rumors. They share 11-month-old son Tobias Khale together.