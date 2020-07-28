‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Fans Sympathize with Ryan Henry After Ex Rachel Refuses to Let Him Quarantine with Their Kids

It seems “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” viewers have an issue with the way Rachel Leigh treats ex-boyfriend and fellow co-star Ryan Henry.

Leigh and Henry have dated off and on for years since high school and share a son together. Henry even considers Leigh’s youngest son as his own, although he’s not the biological father.

The ex-couple called it quits a few years ago after the 9MAG owner cheated on the mother of two with his former employee and friend Kat Jackson. Leigh and Henry tried to reconcile their relationship two years ago following Henry’s affair, but Leigh couldn’t get pass his indiscretion.

Ryan Henry and Rachel Leigh. (Photos: VH1 screen grabs)

In the July 27 episode, the former couple’s strained relationship seemed to be the topic of conversation on social media. At the peak of the pandemic, Henry and Leigh were trying to figure out how to co-parent during the chaos while keeping their family safe. The tattoo artist suggested that he stay with Leigh and the kids during self-quarantine, but Leigh told him no.

“I don’t know man, I’m not just finna stay away forever s–t,” Henry told Leigh during a video chat. “I’m not looking forward to it sitting around wishing I could see them. While y’all quarantine, how about I stay with you and the boys?”

“I don’t think so,” the Pear Nova owner responded. “It’s not like we have any type of relationship at this point.”

“Black Ink” viewers had mixed reactions to Leigh’s response to Henry, many calling the reality TV star “selfish.”

“I can’t stand her selfish a– she only my want him when he move on ol stupid a– 🙄”

“That’s whack. I’m sure she has a couch.”

“Y’all act like it’s just her fault smh don’t forget Ryan the one who messed up they family.”

“She so pretty but I don’t like her. That’s messed up.”

“Lol she only want him when he’s about to move on😂If you want her to be with you Ryan just act like you about to move on.”

Henry said in his confessional that he was going to have a difficult time not being with his kids.

“Yeah, I mean regardless of whatever that’s going on between me and Rachel, just being the father that I am it’s just gonna be really hard not seeing my boys for I don’t know how long. I mean I was getting used to having my children with me under one roof.”