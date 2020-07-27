‘Look at Those Chunky Legs’: Fans Gush Over This Über-adorable Snap of ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Star Charmaine Walker’s 4-Month-Old Daughter

Charmaine Walker‘s super cute daughter Nola Glenda Bey hasn’t been on this earth very long, but people are already obsessed with her.

The “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” star shared a photo of the 4-month-old getting weighed at a doctor’s visit. Baby Nola, who was dressed in a vibrant Minnie Mouse onesie and hair bow, posed with her baby legs in the air and slightly smiled at the camera.

“Just cuz my baby growing so fast 🥺 #4months #18weeks,” Walker captioned the Instagram photo.

Charmaine Walker’s daughter Nola Bey. @charmainebey/Instagram

The heartwarming picture of the 17-pound infant left IG users bubbling over her adorableness. One person mentioned her baby legs and wrote, “Lol omg I thought my baby was chunky to be 5 months they the same size 😍 look at those little chunky legs 😍😂.”

“❤️Awwww Too Much Cuteness,” said another. Someone else commented, “That’s one beautiful little queen God bless her always and forever 🙏♥️ look at them thighs adorable 🥰.”

While some fans continued to gush over baby Nola, others noted how much she resembled Walker’s late mother, Glenda Walker.

“Beautiful Nola! Look just like mrs Glenda pretty self 😍,” a user commented. Another agreed and wrote, “I wish your mama would of got to meet Nola 🥺 I can see that pretty smile knowing she look just like her.”

@charmainebey/Instagram

Walker’s mother died last October from a heart attack.

She and her husband Neek Bey decided to name their daughter after Miss Glenda. The “Black Ink” star recently expressed that she’s still grieving over her mother’s death and wrote on Instagram on July 16, “Losing a mom make you realize that you lost an unconditional love that cannot be replaced 💔 I’m hurting more than ever. having to reprocess her death all over again while being a new mom in covid 🤧 it’s getting the best of me. “

Charmaine Walker and her mother Glenda Walker. (Photo: @charmainej_tv/Instagram)

She continued, “Would do anything for a hug by my mom to tell me I’m doing a good job and that it will all be okay. Just want her to be here for me.”

Despite Walker’s recent melancholy, she’s still finding a reason to smile every day. In a recent post of herself and baby Nola, she expressed how happy she is to have a daughter. She shared, “Life has its ups and downs but I have 1 BIG reason to always smile 😁 @nolagbey.”