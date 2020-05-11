Fans Send Prayers to ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Star Charmaine Walker After She Posts About First Mother’s Day Without Her Mom

Mother’s Day is a day filled with social media timelines of people posting pictures with their mothers or of their mothers thanking them for being loving and nurturing.

However, for “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” reality star Charmaine Walker Mother’s Day is bittersweet. The 30-year-old shared with her Instagram followers on Sunday, May 10, photos of her mother, Glenda Walker, who passed away after a heart attack on Oct. 23, 2019.

“My first mother day without you 🦋 #HappyMothersDay,” Walker captioned the gallery of photos of her mother throughout the years.

“Black Ink Crew: Chicago” reality star Charmaine Walker as aa little girl with her mom Glenda Walker. @charmainej_tv/Instagram.

Fans sent Walker messages of prayer and love on a day of celebration and remembrance of moms living and gone.

“Her legacy lives on in you and Nola. Your first mother’s day without your mom but also your first mother’s day AS A MOM #lifebalance stay strong queen.”

“She’s physically without you, but ALWAYS there! God knew what he was doing; there’s definitely a strong connection between your daughter and mother,” a fan wrote.

“He knew he needed her home, so he blessed you with a baby girl that is the split image of your gorgeous mom so you can continue that beautiful relationship ❤️,” the fan continued. “

“I know it’s gonna be a hard day, but don’t look at it as you’re without her because I guarantee you she has not left your side.”

“My prayers go out to you today. Peace and blessings to you ur husband, and that beautiful daughter that is definitely a reflection of you ur husband, and ur mom. Happy Mother’s day.”

Walker recently expressed her sorrow over the loss of her mother on Tuesday, April 21, in a lengthy Instagram post.

“No matter how long ago, the pain will always be there. Having a baby after losing a mom and having to go through postpartum could make you feel very alone because you lose that important perspective/help,” Walker wrote.

“Sometimes, I feel like I’m losing control completely. During these times, I just try to stay strong and trying to be the best mother I can for my baby girl. I will get stronger. Always looking for your words of wisdom, mom. Love you always mom and always asking you for strength,” she added.

Charmaine Walker and Glenda Walker. @charmainej_tv/Instagram.

Walker herself is a mother to her 8-week-old daughter, Nola Glenda Bey, with husband Neek Bey.

Fans pointed out in her Mother’s Day post that Glenda lives on in Nola, and how much they resemble each other.

“You hold her in your arms everyday ❤️ Blessings to you on your first Mother’s Day!”

“Happy mother’s day to you. Your mom is all over you and the baby. I hope you’ll have an amazing Mother’s Day.”

“Your daughter, twin😍😍😍.”

“Your daughter looks so much like her ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

She followed her Mother’s Day post with a family portrait of herself, husband Bey and daughter Nola celebrating the holiday.

“My blessings 💜 , Happy Mother’s Day! Check Nola’s Jacket Drip. Thank you whoever sent this to her,” she wrote for the caption.