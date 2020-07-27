‘Rolls Where?’: Fans Dismiss Draya Michele’s Remarks About Her Love Handles

Hello curves! Draya Michele is flaunting her best body to date. Over the weekend, the former reality star of “Basketball Wives” flashed her tight midsection and hourglass shape while donning a sexy two-piece ensemble. The 35-year-old mother of two looked incredible, but she insinuated in her caption that her love handles were on full display.

Taking to Instagram with a photo that showed her sporting a white cropped tank top with a low-cut neckline and white jeans, Draya hit her pose by standing in front of a wall and fixing a direct gaze at the camera. The native of Reading, Pennsylvania, was in full glam, wearing jet black hair extensions that flowed down her side and neutral-toned makeup that enhanced her beauty in all the right ways. “We call them lil rolls on the side ‘chee-Cho’s’ where I’m from,” she captioned the image on Saturday, July 25.

Draya Michele showing off her tight midsection. @drayamichele/Instagram

Draya received numerous remarks from fans poking fun at her “love handles.” Someone said, “We call them lonjas where I’m from but you barely have any 😤,” while somebody else noted, “Girl bye what roll 😂.” Comments that included “Girl rolls where? That’s a light and fluffy🥐,” and “What rolls?🙄” were also written underneath the image.

Draya follows a strict pescatarian diet and exercises frequently but seems to credit her flaws and simple fashion choices to her southeastern Pennsylvania roots. “Being that I come from Pennsylvania, I didn’t grow up knowing how to do cool makeup or amazing hair,” she said in a February interview with Who What Wear .

Draya Michele without any makeup. (Photo: @drayamichele/Instagram)

“Where I’m from, you’re beautiful based on how you style your baby hair. And the shiniest lip gloss you could buy is what made you beautiful. So baby hair and lip gloss were as simple and as complex as it got,” she added. “I learned from a young age that less is more. Sometimes makeup and overstyled hair can be a little too much for me, so I try to be as effortless as I can because that’s how I grew up.”