‘You Don’t Need to Look Perfect’: Draya Michele Points Out Her Flaw, Fans Gush Over Her Beauty

It goes without saying that nobody’s perfect, although some people seem to believe their favorite celebrities are. Former “Basketball Wives” cast member Draya Michele proved she’s just like everyone else when she shared a photo on Instagram and pointed out her one flaw in the caption.

Draya showed up and showed out in a short magenta dress with spaghetti straps that clung to her curves in all the right ways. The 35-year-old reality star paired her ensemble with gold hoop earrings and bracelets. True to form, the model hit her angles by propping her knee and touching her neck with her perfectly manicured nails. Draya completed her ensemble with a natural glam look, featuring shimmery pink blush, lashes and eyebrows that were filled in with makeup.

Draya Michele showing off her form-fitting magenta dress (Photo: @drayamichele/Instagram)

The mother of two wore her hair pushed back, causing her gorgeous face to shine to its full effect. Gazing at the camera with her mouth slightly open, Draya reflected on her teeth insecurity in her caption. She wrote: “I couldn’t edit my lips so zoom in for a zombie teeth surprise.🧟‍♀️ lol. Idk why they look like that. (Also, I know what y’all freaks was thinking).

Some people instantly gravitated toward the image and encouraged the founder of Mint Swimwear to embrace her imperfections. “You’re to hard on yourself Beautiful. 🔟🔟🔟🔟🔟🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾💯😍😍😘😘👑,” someone wrote. Another person noted: “Change your caption. You look stunning, no vamp teeth detected.” Messages such as: “All I see is perfection Draya😒,” and “Bae you don’t need to look perfect ….. perfection is your Nick name ……❤️❤️😘😘🔥🔥 The world pauses and stands still, cause you are beautiful…..” also started rolling in underneath the post.

Draya Michele sporting a lounge set (Photo: @drayamichele/Instagram)

Despite what some people may think, Draya flaunts her flaws often. In 2014, “Love and Hip-Hop: New York” cast member Joe Budden playfully blasted the Pennsylvania native in a now-deleted tweet about her feet. Joe suggested that she was blessed in all the areas on her body except her feet since her shoes appear to be larger than most. She teased back, insinuating that her feet were her greatest weapons.