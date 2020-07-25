‘Y’all Can Go for Twins Right Here’: Fans Say Malaysia Pargo Looks Like Meagan Good In Her Latest Beauty Pic

Malaysia Pargo‘s latest beauty photo made several people believe they were seeing double. The “Basketball Wives: LA” veteran shared an image to Instagram on Thursday, July 23, that showed her gearing up for her upcoming birthday. Malaysia switched up her style in preparation for her milestone year, which led some people to declare that her new appearance made her look like actress Meagan Good.

In the image, the California native is showing off her extremely toned midsection by wearing a yellow long-sleeved crop top that contained a V-shaped neckline. She complemented her shirt with the perfect pair of patterned leggings that hugged her curves in all the right ways. Malaysia traded in her signature black hair for brown goddess locs that extended down her back. To add a hint of sparkle to the colorful ensemble, the mother of three sported dazzling square-shaped earrings. She topped off her radiant appearance with a natural makeup look, including gold eye shadow, fake eyelashes, and pink lipstick.

Malaysia Pargo gearing up for her 40th birthday. @malaysiainthecity/Instagram

Malaysia will be celebrating her 40th birthday on Aug. 12. “Did someone say it’s Leo Season….” she captioned the image. Some people went absolutely insane over how much Malaysia seemingly favored the “Think Like A Man” star. “I thought you were Meagan Good 😍❤️ y’all can go for twins right here,” someone wrote. Another person said: “Look a little like Meagan Good in the face.”

Comments like “You look like Meagan Good 🥰😍” and “Thought this was Meagan Good had to look back at who posted it😍” were also written underneath the image.

Malaysia Pargo (left) and Meagan Good (right). (Photos: @malaysiainthecity/Instagram, @meagangood/Instagram)

Malaysia and Meagan do exhibit a few similarities to each other. They both share a love for skin care and are always photographed with their lash extensions. In a 2019 interview with Essence, Meagan explained that she only wears sunscreen, lip balm, and false eyelashes on her days off. She went on to suggest that she stopped wearing foundation years ago, sharing that she prefers to use moisturizer or nothing.

The VH1 star hinted in a 2015 interview with Hello Beautiful that she can’t leave her house without her eyelashes or lash glue. “I keep my lash glue with me because you know the corners be popping up sometimes, so you can pop it back down,” she said. Malaysia goes makeup-free from time and time and has openly admitted that “skin care is super important” to her, explaining that she keeps her skin hydrated and protected underneath her makeup.