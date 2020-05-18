‘It Was a Beyond Painful and Traumatic Experience’: Meagan Good Responds to Rumors That She Bleaches Her Skin

Meagan Good spent the evening of Sunday, May 17, clearing up rumors that she bleaches her skin. The 38-year-old actress shared a video on Instagram that showed her modeling next to her avatar. Wearing a gray head scarf, Good showed off her radiant melanin to full effect. But one IG user claimed Good’s skin tone appeared to be much lighter than it used to be and accused “The Intruder” star of altering her skin complexion.

“Megan looked better dark skin… She not so pretty anymore she looks average… But her dark skin was above average…. Why did she Bleach 😭😭😭,” a fan wrote. Good responded to her message and explained why her skin tone seemed to be lighter.

Meagan Good next to her avatar. @meagangood/Instagram

“I didn’t Queen. A (unbeknownst to me) unlicensed aesthetician gave me a product to correct a sun damage mark on my forehead that messed up my skin. By the grace of God only; I’m about 80% through recovery and regaining my color daily,” Good wrote. “To be honest it was a beyond painful and traumatic experience because I would never wish that on anybody. I’d really appreciate if you wouldn’t continue to spread assumptions and rumors🙏🏾. Godbless you💜,” she added.

A slew of fans jumped to Good’s defense, suggesting that her skin looked luminous no matter the shade.

“Skin looks beautiful. people swear she bleached her skin😴 but don’t realize brown skin adjust in the summer 😍.”

“@meagangood you’re beautiful regardless of your shade of complexion. You glow effortlessly.”

“When was she dark skinned tho🤔.”

“Beautiful no matter the shade💙.”

“Sooooooo Beautiful omg your skin 😍.”

Meagan Good at 11 years old. Photo @meagangood/ Instagram

Good credits her now-blemish-free face to her minimum makeup routine. The California native revealed in a February 2019 Instagram post that she stopped wearing foundation years ago. “Instead I opt for tinted moisturizer or nothing. On fancy days lol I’ll add a lil concealer under the eyes, bronzer and light contour,” she said. Good implied in a 2019 interview with Essence that she only wears sunscreen, lip balm, and false eyelashes on her days off.