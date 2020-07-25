‘Werk That S–t’: Joseline Hernandez Fans Can’t Get Enough of Her Saucy Looks

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Joseline Hernandez is sending Instagram users into a spin with her hot looks.

The “Joseline’s Cabaret” diva took to the popular social media platform on Thursday, July 23, to share a sexy photo of herself posing on top of what appeared to be a kitchen counter. She served serious model vibes with her statuesque stance and glam makeup look.

Joseline Hernandez. @joseline/Instagram

“🎶 Baby Boy Live Your Best Life! You Be Tripping on me 🎶 #liveyourbestlife Damnnnnnnn,” Hernandez wrote alongside her sultry snap, reciting lyrics from her new single “Live Your Best Life.”

The photo showed the self-proclaimed “Puerto Rican Princess” wearing a smoky pink eyeshadow and a dark pink lippie. She showcased her exquisite figure by wearing a white crop top and mini-skirt with chains.

Joseline Hernandez flaunts her model-like looks. (Photo: @joseline/Instagram)

Hernandez’s bleach-blond tendrils were styled with a black scarf, and her get-up was complemented with silver accessories. She gave a daring look at the camera and received an overwhelming number of compliments from fans.

“Your one of the prettiest out here and so real 💯,” one wrote. Another commented “ouuu” with a fire emoji and added “too much sauce.”

“Yess b–ch you betta werk that s–t,” another IG user said. Someone else wrote, “Puerto Rican Queen I Love That Pose. You Are A Very Beautiful Woman.”

Hernandez’s saucy snap comes a few days after she received backlash for posting another racy pic.

The former “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star posed half naked in a July 20 Instagram post, wearing only a black leather thong with garters, a pair of thigh-high boots and pasties on her breasts. The provocative image was used to promote her new song, and she wrote, “so hype for y’all to hear my new single 🥵 Such Ladies Anthem.”

Joseline Hernandez faces backlash after she poses topless on Instagram on July 20. (Photo: @joseline/Instagram)

Hernandez’s post was met with criticism, and fans even deemed it “too much.”

It’s pretty clear the 33-year-old mother has no problem stripping down in front of the camera. She also doesn’t care much about what naysayers think and appears to be living her best life.