Nene Leakes’ Latest Business Endeavor Makes Fans Question If She’s Officially Traded In Her ‘RHOA’ Peach: ‘I Hope You Do Return Next Season’

Nene Leakes is booked and busy. The reality star of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” announced in a Tuesday, July 21 Instagram post that she has secured a new studio space for her YouTube channel “Conversations and Cocktails.” The 52-year-old New York native shared the exciting news alongside a photo that showed her sitting pretty in her new office.

Nene wore a colorful long-sleeved blouse with a v-shaped neckline and ripped jeans. The mother of two kept the attention on her outfit by slicking her hair into a low up-do. Nene accessorized her look with dazzling dangling gold earrings. She topped her apparel off with a vibrant makeup look, featuring shimmery purple eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, fake eyelashes and purple lip color.

Nene Leakes announces she’s secured a new studio space for her Youtube channel “Conversations and Cocktails.” (Photo: @neneleakes/Instagram)

“I absolutely love my new studio space!” she began her caption. “All my You Tubers in the area, if you need somewhere to shoot your channel, come to N Studio.” The OG housewife encouraged people to email her if they were interested in renting out her studio space.

Some people were happy that Nene added another stream of revenue to her career. Comments including “❤️😍 Forever securing the bag!” and “Yesss!!! Perfect!! Rent a room for the creatives?? Keep that coin coming @neneleakes !!!!!💜💜💜” were written underneath the image.

But other fans wanted to know if she traded in her peach for her YouTube channel. One person asked: “Are you coming back to the RHOA?❤️.” Somebody else said: “Congratulations @neneleakes 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 another thing is ROHA is nothing without you. I hope you do return next season #theone #hbic #theog.”

Nene Leakes (Photo: @neneleakes/Instagram)

Nene’s fellow castmate Kandi Burruss confirmed in a July 16 interview with “Extra” that season 13 of the hit reality show is back in production. Folks who watched part two of the season 12 “RHOA” reunion know that Nene walked out and never returned for the finale. She later explained in an Instagram post that she left because she felt attacked by the cast.

Some people assumed that was Nene’s way of quitting the franchise, considering she left the reality show in season eight but she returned as a full-time cast member in season 10. Gossip spread that Nene was not offered a contract for the upcoming season, but her manager Steven Grossman denied the reports in a statement, explaining that “she will always be welcome on the series as long as she wants to be.” Nene has yet to confirm that she will be returning to the show.