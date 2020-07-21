Kandi Burruss Reveals the ‘Rules’ for Filming the ‘RHOA’ In the Midst of the COVID-19 Outbreak

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is back in production. On Thursday, July 16, Kandi Burruss made a virtual appearance on “Extra,” where she confirmed the exciting news and dished to reporter Jennifer Lahmers about how the show is taking the necessary precautions to keep the cast and crew safe.

When asked if the show was doing anything differently to film during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kandi responded at the 00:37 mark: “It’s a lot of rules, because more than anything they care about our safety. We’re getting tested all the time.” She added: “That’s what we have to do to be able to continue to tape together, we have to make sure everyone’s status is negative.”

Kandi Burruss. (Photo: @kandi/Instagram)

According to WSB-TV, Georgia is experiencing a spike in coronavirus cases. On Saturday, July 18, Georgia recorded the highest single-day number of new coronavirus cases, with 4,689 positive results.

The “Xscape” alum explained that she was doing “pretty good” alongside her husband Todd Tucker amid the pandemic and was headed to film the show directly after her interview with “Extra.” Kandi’s co-star Eva Marcille announced in a June statement that she would not be returning to the hit reality show for season 13, explaining that she wants to pursue other opportunities.

While Kandi didn’t spill any tea about the new cast changes, she did touch on her cast mate Porsha Williams, who was arrested last week in Louisville for protesting outside of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron‘s home as a way to demand justice for Breonna Taylor.

Porsha Williams (left) with Breonna Taylor’s mother Tamika Palmer (right) protesting in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo: @porsha4real/Instagram)

“I’m really proud of Porsha… Because she’s keeping Breonna Taylor’s name out there. She’s on the front lines. She’s risking herself with her own freedom to be out there… talking about what needs to be talked about,” she concluded at the 1:08 mark.

At the time of Porsha’s arrest, she and at least 87 others were charged with intimidating a participant in a legal process, criminal trespass in the third degree and disorderly conduct in the second degree. But on Wednesday, July 15, prosecutors added a felony charge of intimidating a participant in a legal process to each protester’s docket. The felony charges were dropped two days later on Friday, July 17.