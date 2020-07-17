‘So Do You Got Your Peach or Not?’: Nene Leakes Seemingly Shares a Cryptic Message About ‘RHOA’ and Fans Urge the OG to Sign Her Contract for Season 13

We all know that Nene Leakes has no problem speaking her mind. But lately, there seems to be one topic that she won’t directly address. The reality star of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” has yet to confirm that she will return to the Bravo franchise for the upcoming season.

Taking to Instagram in a photo that showed her wearing a patterned cardigan, a white shirt, and ripped blue jeans, the 52-year-old television personality seemingly wrote a cryptic message about returning to the hit reality show for season 13. “When you got it, you got it and when you don’t, you don’t #theone,” she captioned the image on Wednesday, July 15.

Nene looked better than ever with her rosy cheeks, rose gold eyeshadow, and neutral pink lipstick. Her hair choice for that particular day was a honey blond wig with dark roots and a side part. Some people went absolutely nuts over the gorgeous full-body photo, but others were trying to uncover the true meaning behind her message.

“Got what?” someone asked underneath the photo, followed by another fan who commented, “So do you got your peach or not queen???? 👀🍑.” Somebody else urged Nene to complete her paperwork for the new season. “Sign the contract sis. We need you FULL TIME for season13❤️.”

Folks who watched part two of the season 12 “RHOA” reunion know that Nene walked out of the Bravo special and never returned for part three. She later shared her reasoning for leaving the reunion in a May 18 Instagram post, expressing that she felt attacked by the cast and held to a different standard than the other women.

The “Glee” alum left the reality show in season eight, but she returned as a full-time cast member in season 10. Rumors swirled at the end of the June that she was not offered a contract for the upcoming season since she allegedly “quit” the reunion. Nene’s manager Steven Grossman denied the reports in a statement, sharing that “she will always be welcome on the series as long as she wants to be.”