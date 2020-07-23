‘She Ain’t Lying’: Fans Crack Up After Nia Long Reveals the Secrets to Her Age-Defying Looks

Nia Long is spilling all the deets about her anti-aging secrets! When “Fatal Affair” dropped on Netflix on Thursday, July 16, some people watched the movie almost immediately. The psychological thriller stars Nia and Omar Epps. The film follows the life of Ellie, a married lawyer who reconnects with her old friend David when he comes to do work at the law firm where she practices. She soon realizes that David is more dangerous and unstable than she thought.

The 49-year-old actress has been promoting the film on social media and even went to Twitter to answer a few fan questions about the feature. But one Twitter user dismissed the movie and used the Q&A segment to get the inside scoop on a couple of Nia’s beauty tricks.

Nia Long reveals the secrets to her age-defying looks. (Photo: @iamnialong/Instagram)

“Nia Long hasnt aged since Love Jones wtf. What’s the secret sis? #FatalAffairNetflix,” a fan asked the New York native on Friday, July 17. “Lol! Water, sex and vitamins:),” Nia replied.

The mother of two racked up plenty of hilarious comments from fans about her anti-aging tips. One user said: “Noted! 😂😂 I’m missing one thing on that list but I’m gonna get to it😫😫🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️🏃🏾‍♀️.” Somebody else wrote: “She ain’t lying 😂,” followed by another person who praised, “ALL ABOUT IT!!! 🙌🏽.” A fourth user remarked: “Have you seen her Netflix movie? I see the aging, not hate, no shade 👍🏽. She still looks good😍.”

Nia Long without any make-up. (Photo: @iamnialong/Instagram)

Fans weren’t the only people talking about the film. Just last week, G-unit mogul 50 Cent shared a promo clip of the movie on his Instagram page. In one particular scene, Ellie (Nia Long) and David (Omar Epps) were kissing heavily in a bathroom at a night club. The scene then transitioned to David stalking Ellie at her home, causing Ellie to fight for her life.

(L) Nia Long and (R) Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Photos: @iamnialong/Instagram, @50cent/Instagram)

The rapper wrote in his caption: “👀i’m gonna check this out, but i hope Nia ain’t acting crazy in this sh-t. LOL.” Nia responded underneath his post: “Love you!!! I guess black women are exotic. I appreciate the support!!!😜.” Nia’s comment to 50 Cent came weeks after the “Power” executive producer insinuated in an interview with Lil Wayne that Black women were not “exotic.”