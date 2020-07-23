Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Reveals Why She’s Been Silent About Tamar Braxton’s Supposed Drug Overdose’: ‘Pray for Her In Real Life’

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton is opening up about why she hasn’t publicly addressed Tamar Braxton‘s alleged suicide attempt. Adrienne and her former “The Real” co-host Tamar were thick as thieves during the first two seasons of the daytime talk show. After Tamar was let go from the show following the season 3 premiere, the two seemed to have remained in touch.

Adrienne did a YouTube Live on Tuesday, July 21, where she was asked her thoughts about Tamera Mowry-Housley and Amanda Seales quitting “The Real” and Tamar’s apparent suicide attempt. While sitting on her husband Israel Houghton‘s lap, Adrienne said at the 44:39 mark that she had received “a lot of questions specifically about Tamar.”

The questions came after Tamar’s boyfriend David Adefeso found the 43-year-old singer unconscious in their hotel room at the Ritz Carlton Residences in downtown Los Angeles last week. He reportedly believed she tried to commit suicide, since she had allegedly taken an unknown amount of prescription medication and had been drinking.

“I just think, for me, everything isn’t for Instagram, everything isn’t for social media,” Adrienne said. “And I know you guys know that, ’cause even when we’re talking about my baby journey, yeah I’ll say it if we’re here on a live and I feel comfortable with saying that, but I also think it’s important to know real life is so much more important than social media.”

“So for me, I hold myself to a higher standard in real life than I do on social media,” she continued. “So I absolutely wanna encourage people to pray for her, but in real life, that’s what I’m doing.”

“So I think when it comes to posting things on social media, if you want to bring awareness to something you feel is not being seen, 100 percent,” she explained. “But at the same time, that’s a really delicate situation and I absolutely think that we all should be praying for her, but not praying for her on social media posts. Like pray for her in real life. That, to me, is important. Reaching out to somebody in real life is important.”

The alum of “The Cheetah Girls” then went on to add that people should be “genuine” about their prayers and shared that she actually stops whatever she’s doing to pray for people, insinuating that she prays before her day gets busy. “You shouldn’t be praying for someone just based off me posting that I’m praying for somebody,” she continued at the 47:42 mark.

“I want you to genuinely want happiness and peace for people’s lives. And if you’re a genuinely good person, you want that for everybody. It doesn’t matter what your relationship has been, what it’s gone through. You want peace and happiness in people’s lives no matter what.”