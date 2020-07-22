‘Love It!’: Lil Scrappy’s Wife Bambi Reveals Name of Unborn Daughter

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After quite a wait, Lil Scrappy and Bambi have finally revealed their baby girl’s moniker, and it’s exactly what fans were expecting.

The happily married couple are weeks away from meeting their unborn daughter, and they seem happier than ever. Bambi took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 21, and posted photos of what appeared to be her baby shower.

Bambi reveals unborn child’s name. @adizthebam/Instagram

The images showed the second-time mother wearing a white two-piece outfit and pink hair that matched her floral and garden themed-event. She used a filter on the pictures that read “Welcoming Baby Xylo.”

Bambi ad son Breland Richardson. @adizthebam/Instagram

When an Instagram user asked if the unborn child’s name was “pronounced Zy-Low?” Bambi responded, “☺️ yes.”

@adizthebamInstagram

Others instantly raved over the mother’s name reveal.

“I absolutely love it!” one fan exclaimed, while another quipped, “FYI my name is Xylinda- so u know this my god baby idc what nobody say 😂.”

Someone else wrote, “OMGGGG THAT IS SOOOO BEAUTIFUL 😍😍 loving the name #unique I’m glad u having a girl.”

One user added, “Aww So pretty 😍 I can only imagine how difficult being pregnant during a pandemic can be but ur a strong warrior you got this pretty girl happy positive healthy vibes ur way God bless from AZ❤️.”

The “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” couple announced they were expecting their second child in March. Bambi was reportedly 18 weeks pregnant at the time.

Scrappy wrote at the time in an Instagram post: “Wifey be carrying my babies around drenched out. Come on with the Baby drip den mama, too much drip for one bottle @adizthebam #mom #wife #hustla #CDAYVIBES #BABY3 #CINCO.”

Lil Scrappy, baby Breland, and Bambi. (@reallilscrappy/Instagram)

Bambi and the “No Love” rapper have 1-year-old son Breland Richardson together, whom they welcomed in September 2018. Scrappy also has 15-year-old daughter Emani Richardson with former fiancée and fellow “LHHATL” cast member Erica Dixon.

Scrappy is enjoying fatherhood nowadays and recently wrote via Instagram, “My bloodline jack I love em ya kids is really your future ,I’m loving my future ya dig.”