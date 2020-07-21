‘You’ve Been Beautiful Your Whole Life’: Fans Gas Up Malaysia Pargo Over Old-School Pic

At 39, Malaysia Pargo looks just as luminous and youthful today as she did when she was apparently in high school. The “Basketball Wives: LA” veteran was all smiles in a photo she shared to Instagram on Friday, July 17 that showed her all glammed up.

In the shot, Malaysia appears to be sitting next to her sister Krissy on a bed. The young model wore her hair in a curly half-up, half-down hairstyle and completed her appearance with a white one-shoulder dress. True to form, Malaysia looked absolutely radiant in the photo, showing off her perfect blemish-free complexion. The California native seemed to be a teenager at the time and captioned the image, “Young M…#tbt.”

A young Malaysia Pargo (Photo: @malaysiainthecity/Instagram)

Malaysia received plenty of love from fans about her age-defying looks. One user asked: “Do you age at all? Still beautiful & look the same😍🔥.” Comments including: “You’ve been beautiful your whole life 😍😍😍😍” and “Fine as wine😃” also rolled in underneath the image.

However, other people claimed Malaysia looked identical to her 9-year-old daughter Jayla Pargo, writing “Looking like your baby girl 😍.” This isn’t the first time some fans conveyed the idea that Malaysia and Jayla are practically twins. At the beginning of February, the mother of three shared an image on Instagram that showed her and her daughter styling and profiling in leather jackets. She captioned the mother-daughter image: “I did not give you the gift of life, life gave me the gift of you.”

Malaysia Pargo with her daughter Jayla Pargo (Photo: @malaysiainthecity/Instagram)

Malaysia and her ex-husband, former NBA player Jannero Pargo, got married in 2006 and divorced in 2014 after eight years of marriage. Rumors swirled that Jannero cheated on Malaysia, but she has yet to confirm the true reason behind their divorce. The now Portland Trail Blazers assistant coach and the former video vixen share their three children together. Malaysia was allegedly awarded $15,380 a month for child support and another $7,500 a month for spousal support during their divorce settlement.