‘You Did That’: Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her New Bald Hairdo

Tiffany Haddish is obsessed with her new hairstyle! The “Girls Trip” actress was all smiles in a Saturday, July 18, Instagram post that showed her flaunting her freshly bald head. “Just Loving my new look thought I’d share it with y’all,” she began her caption. “The best part is when water hits my head it feels like kisses from God. #sheready for more of Gods Love!”

The 40-year-old comedian looked absolutely radiant in her selfie, wearing gold eyeshadow with winged eyeliner and the perfect shade of red lipstick. Tiffany seemed to be relaxing at home and sported a simple gray short-sleeved shirt for the occasion.

Tiffany Haddish showing off her freshly bald head. @tiffanyhaddish/Instagram

The South Central Los Angeles native received plenty of love from fans in the comments. “You DID that 💯,” someone gushed. “Ok you look so cute😍😍,” another user raved. A third person wrote: “Dope! And you got a nice shaped head! ✊🏽✊🏽🔥🔥.”

On Tuesday, July 7, Tiffany shaved her head in an Instagram Live video and later revealed that she cut her hair because she wanted to see her scalp. When fans accused the “Like a Boss” star of having an emotional breakdown, she clapped back at them in another video on Instagram. “Nothing is wrong with my brain, you guys. I’m not suffering from no emotional sh-t, nothing,” she said. “I literally been talking about this for years — how I wanna see my scalp. I know every single part of my body. I know where every single mole is. Anybody that’s ever done my hair has heard me say it!”

Tiffany Haddish flaunting her short hairstyle. (Photo: @tiffanyhaddish/Instagram)

A fan commented underneath Tiffany’s July 18 selfie and asked if she found any new moles on her body. “I have three on my head and yes I was excited, but I do have a meat head in the back and a few wrinkles,” she responded. “But they are fading away. I think they came about from all the years of my scalp being pulled in all kinds of ways with ponytail, braids, and weaves,” she concluded.