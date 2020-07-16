‘This Is Disgusting’: Porsha Williams Reacts to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron After He Slaps a Felony on One of Her Three Charges

Porsha Williams of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” recently fired off at Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for upgrading one of her three charges to a felony.

The 39-year-old reality star was among at least 87 people arrested on Tuesday, July 14 for protesting outside of Cameron’s home in Louisville and demanding that the officers get arrested for killing Breonna Taylor. Others include “Love and Hip Hop: New York” cast member Yandy Smith–Harris, Black Lives Matter activist Tamika Mallory and rappers Trae the Truth and YBN Cordae. Williams and the other celebrities were released from the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections at 3 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15.

Mugshots for Porsha Williams (L) and Yandy Smith (R) (Photo: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)

At the time of their arrest, Williams and Smith were charged with intimidating a participant in a legal process, criminal trespass in the third degree and disorderly conduct in the second degree. But Cameron recently slapped a felony on Williams’ intimidating a participant in a legal process offense.

Taking to Instagram with a screenshot that showed Trae the Truth voicing his frustration to Cameron for also upgrading one of his charges, the founder of Pampered by Porsha dragged Cameron for sticking a felony on her case.

Porsha Williams calls out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for upgrading one of her charges to a felony. (Photo: @porsha4real/Instagram)

“Wow @danieljaycameron you really took the time to upgrade 1 out of 3 of our charges to FELONY??” she asked on the evening of Wednesday, July 15. “This is disgusting …. meanwhile not one peep about this botched investigation of Breonna Taylors MURDER!!! Plus not one arrest of the cops …. instead you celebrate with your bride and give them Active desk duty to keep these killers protected.”

She added: “You can’t possibly think this is ok! Sure create the possibility for peaceful protesters to get locked up for 1-5 year but absolutely no accountability for your officers?!! 😡🥺 This is sad that this is the world we live in!!” The mother of one went on to urge the police to stop the senseless slayings of unarmed Black people. “It’s simple don’t kill us as we sleep in our homes , don’t kill us for sleeping in our car, don’t kill us from walking to a store and don’t Kill our spirits and further oppress us when we stand up to say you are Wrong!! #JusticeForall #JusticeforBreonnaTaylor.”

Porsha Williams with Breonna Taylor’s mother Tamika Palmer protesting in Louisville, Kentucky (Photo: @porsha4real/Instagram)

Although Williams may be facing jail time, fans encouraged the talent from “Dish Nation” to continue fighting against police brutality and racial injustice. “This is ridiculous but keep fighting y’all! Keep calling, keep emailing, keep peacefully protesting!!!✊🏾,” someone wrote. “He’s a sellout. Period. Thank you for showing your support ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼,” another person expressed. Somebody else explained that she supported Williams, writing “We rocking with u🔥🔥🔥❤️.”

Louisville EMT Breonna Taylor died in March after being shot eight times during a failed drug raid. Her family filed a wrongful death suit in late April. (Photo: Shaun King/Facebook)

Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, was shot eight times and killed after Louisville Metro Police officers Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrov broke down her apartment door while executing a no-knock warrant in a narcotics investigation on March 13.