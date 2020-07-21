‘I Stand By My Situation’: Rasheeda Frost Tells VH1 She Doesn’t Regret 2019 ‘Potty Training’ Slam Against Kirk’s Former Mistress

It seems Rasheeda Frost is still standing by her controversial remarks regarding Jasmine Washington‘s parenting skills.

The “Boss Chick” and her husband Kirk Frost recently sat down with VH1 to give commentary on an intense scene they appeared on. The network replayed an episode from season 8 of “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” where Rasheeda met Kirk’s love child for the first time.

Rasheeda and Kirk Frost (left), Jasmine Washington (right). (Photos: @rasheeda/Instagram, @jasminebleu/Instagram)

As the scene replayed, the Pressed owner discussed how hard it was meeting her husband’s son at the time. Kirk also didn’t have the best co-parenting relationship with his former mistress Washington and suggested the 29-year-old model was always out partying and leaving their son with her grandmother.

Rasheeda caught backlash for the March 2019 episode after she made comments about the toddler wearing pull-up diapers at 2 years old. Her exact words during the scene were, “He needs to be potty-trained. He needs to be wearing drawers.” Washington, along with viewers at the time, felt like she was criticizing Washington’s mothering skills.

Kirk Frost and son Kannon. (Photo: VH1 screenshot)

Rasheeda gave commentary about the past episode and told VH1 that she doesn’t regret her remarks.

“I still stand by my damn potty-training situation, what I believe in,” she said in the July 18 interview on the VH1 website.

In a March 2019 Instagram post, Washington clapped back at Kirk and Rasheeda for seemingly attacking her parenting skills during season 8.

Rasheeda Frost (right) meets with Jasmine Washington (left) to talk about Kirk’s love child. (Photos: VH1 screen grabs)

“I’m not too fond on my mothering skills being put into question by those who aren’t even really in the picture besides when it’s time to film or when it’s convenient for you,” Washington wrote. She also urged Rasheeda to “help” potty-train her son instead of criticizing her.

Social media users had mixed reactions to the entire ordeal.

One fan wrote at the time, “I got 3 kids and all mines was in undies at 2. This is pure laziness!!! Rasheeda was right.”

Another added, “Rasheeda shouldn’t have anything about the girls’s mothering. It’s not her son And if she’s so concerned she should’ve just suggested if she need helps potty training.”

“Girl! Jasmine you should have not had a baby with that man 🙄 and you wouldnt have this situation going on!!! Get over it,” another person wrote.