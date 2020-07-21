‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Fans Call Ashley ‘Wrong’ for Threatening to Take Away Kids from Don

It looks like Don Brumfield‘s estranged wife Ashley Pickens is currently facing backlash for involving their children in their marital drama.

On the midseason finale of “Black Ink Crew: Chicago,” fans witnessed Brumfield getting extra flirty with strippers behind his wife’s back. Pickens found out about her husband’s indiscretion via Snapchat and decided to take some drastic measures.

Don Brumfield and his wife Ashley Pickens. (Photos: VH1 screen grabs)

Following Brumfield’s stripper Snapchat video, the not-so-happily married couple separated and moved into different households. In the July 20 episode, Pickens told the tattoo artist she was moving from Chicago to Texas with their two sons.

“Being in Texas, I’ll be around my loved ones going through all of this coronavirus together, and I will have the help and support that I need,” Pickens said in her confessional.

She also told Brumfield, “Me and you are in two different households. I don’t have much family in Chicago.”

Brumfield suggested that Pickens was trying to take her children away from him out of spite due to their ongoing marital issues. He also didn’t agree with Pickens moving their sons to another state amid the pandemic. Brumfield told her, “You not taking my kids anywhere right now.”

Don Brumfield and his wife Ashley Pickens argue about their children. (Photo: VH1 screen grab)

“Black Ink Crew: Chicago” viewers agreed with the father of three and suggested that Pickens threatened to move with their children to get a “reaction” out of him.

“Ashley will forever be irritating to me. She does stuff on purpose to get a reaction outta that man. She loves seeing him angry and agitated. Some wife she is 🙄 just plain ole wrong.”

“I’m honestly sick of her… she just want to argue and want to here him say I don’t want you to go.. she really need to stop using them kids and just move on with her life.. them kids can stay with him till you get situated and then they can go but she do WAY TO MUCH I’m happy he not with her a– no more.”

Others disagreed.

“She should be able to take the kids,” said one fan. “She needs to work on herself too. Open his purse and start flying to Texas.” A second person agreed and added, “Sick of their storyline 🤦🏾‍♀️ but she has every right to take the kids. She’s the mother at the end.”

Earlier this season in the February midseason finale episode, Pickens claimed the Snapchat video of her husband flirting with strippers was the straw that broke the camel’s back in their marriage.

“I couldn’t even look Don in his face,” she said at the time during the show. “I was scared of what I may say to him. I didn’t want the kids to see something that could haunt them for the rest of their lives. So I just quietly removed them from the house.”