‘Kit Did I Lie?’: ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Stars Ryan Henry and Miss Kitty Continue to Beat Dead Horse About Their Relationship Storyline, Fans Shrug

Ryan Henry isn’t here for producers making him look like a playboy, and Miss Kitty is over the “desperate” comments she’s receiving from “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” fans.

Nearly two weeks ago, Henry went on a Twitter tirade to clear up any confusion about his relationship with Kitty. The 9MAG owner blamed Big Fish productions for portraying him as a womanizer and making it seem like he was two-timing Kitty and his ex-girlfriend Rachel Leigh by starting a romance with one and rekindling a relationship with the other.

Henry blamed production for its bad edits and even called it “BS.”

Ryan Henry and Miss Kitty. (Photos: VH1 screen grabs)

Miss Kitty, on the other hand, got backlash for betraying ex-boyfriend Ceaser Emanuel by dating Henry. Many viewers blamed her for Henry’s tarnished friendship with Emanuel and called her “desperate.”

Following the backlash, Henry and Kitty decided it was finally time to set the record straight about their relationship.

During a recent interview with VH100 Podcast, both Henry and the brand ambassador denied having a romance with each other.

“Kit can tell you. Kit did I lie to you? Did I tell you we were in a relationship?” the tattoo artist asked Kitty during a video conference call.

“No,” she responded. “Did I believe we were in a relationship? No.”

She continued, “This goes both ways. On one hand you got the show painting Ryan as a liar or f-boy, as he says, and then on the other hand you got the show painting me as a Black woman and you know E we’ve talked about this and me fighting for the Black women. … Me as a Black woman, she’s thirsty, she’s undesirable, she’s a homie hopper.”

(From left) Miss Kitty, Ceaser Emanuel, Ryan Henry. (Photos: VH1 screen grabs)

Kitty insisted that she and Henry never confirmed they were in a relationship and suggested the show edited last season to make it seem like he played her.

The pair’s comments sparked different reactions from social media users. Many believed Henry and Kitty were lying.

“He did say we in a relationship so why she acting like she ain’t heard that cause we saw her face when HE SAID “listen.. we ina relationship” and why he acting like he ain’t say that 😂😂. I mean idc it’s not my life but why deny it now ? It was aired out ..”

“It’s called editing omg the production shows what they want us to see is a fake ass relationship and They was never together period.”

“So Kitty walking in Ryan shop needing to talk cuz of Ryans vacay with babymama was edited too. Huh. Wateva.”

“I wish they would shut up😂😂 We get it don’t keep explaining yourselves! Tv always edit s–t make stuff interesting.”

Henry tweeted on July 7 that it was important to clear his name as a liar or cheater due or “to his past indiscretions.”

“To begin a season with me being a liar, a cheater, dishonest black man cuz it’s entertaining rather than the truth, is what I don’t and won’t agree with,” Henry wrote. ‘It’s what you signed up for’. No it’s not. I’m here to inspire those who aspire and can relate to real. Not BS edits.”