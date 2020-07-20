‘Just the Cutest’: Fans Gush Over Reginae Carter’s Latest Fashion Photo

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

“T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle” reality diva and Instagram influencer Reginae Carter channeled her inner Sasha Fierce in her new fashion post for the ’Gram.

The 21-year-old aspiring actress uploaded a photo over the weekend of her standing on a patio wearing a cream-colored lace short dress, a gold necklace, and a half-up, half-down hairstyle.

“Just a reminder 💋 📸 ,” Carter captioned the photo that garnered well over 200,000 views. Fans fell for her feminine style and complimented her fashion taste.

“Sooo pretty!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

“Got damn, Nae 😍😍.”

“Just the cutest!! And I say that in the best way possible🍫🍫.”

“Looks like a perfume ad -The Morning After by Reginae Carter 🤣.”

“😍😍😍😍😍🔥Baddddd Tingz 👑.”

“You are giving me Snooki (Jersey Shore) vibes with your hair like this.”

Nae’s weekend photo is only the latest time she left fans fawning over her pics in the comments section. On Wednesday, July 15, Carter’s followers flooded her with compliments when she uploaded several pics of herself flaunting her curvy figure in a gray crop top jumpsuit.

“N– feel a type of way ’cause I do what I wanna😏. While you were scared of sharks, I was posted with piranhas😈 outfit,” Carter captioned the gallery photos, indicating she was clearly feeling herself.

Reginae Carter posing for the camera on a patio. @colormenae/Instagram

Her post captivated many and earned her over 185,000 likes.

Carter’s slim and toned figure is thanks to her dedication to her health and fitness. Fans can catch the daughter of rapper Lil Wayne and fellow reality star/author Toya Johnson continuously working out on the ’Gram.

On April 3, she gave her followers a glimpse into her fitness routine while sheltering in place.

In the video, Carter is working out by lifting weights and doing some leg exercises. She also noted that working out helps her remain optimistic, especially amid a pandemic.

“Have you guys been working out? It definitely helps keep my mind positive. I have a quarantine goal that I made with myself, and every day I’m going to be working on it,” she captioned the video.

Carter concluded the caption by encouraging fans to meet their quarantine weight loss goals.

Watch below!