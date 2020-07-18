‘Flawless Goddess’: Reginae Carter Fans Go Crazy Over Her Captivating Beauty

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Reginae Carter knows how to turn up the heat on social media.

The “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle” star often shares jaw-dropping pictures of herself, especially when taking impromptu photo shoots. On Wednesday, July 15, Carter shared two Instagram snaps of herself that fans described as “everything.”

Reginae Carter blows fans away with her beauty. @colormenae/Instagram

She took pictures wearing a gray crop top and form-fitting jumpsuit. The beautiful diva took advantage of the shoot to show off her abs and curvy physique.

“N–gas feel a type of way ’cause I do what I wanna😏,” she wrote. “While you were scared of sharks, I was posted with piranhas😈.”

Carter topped off her look with a short and wavy bob, a minimal makeup look, a blue Hermès Birkin handbag and Louis Vuitton sandals.

She gained over 178,000 likes on her post. The fly yet stylish reality star gave two smoldering hot looks at the camera.

“Come thruuuuuu sis!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥,” one fan commented on Carter’s post. “I like that jumper and bob on you.”

Reginae Carter @colormenae/Instagram

Another person wrote, “Damn Girl You Need A Guy That Wanna Rub Them Feet And Make You A Home Cooked Meal!!! 😘.”

Someone else said, “You such a flawless goddess bae,” while another called the celeb “stunning, sexy and very classy.”

Carter’s pretty pics come a few days after fans mistook her for rapper Kash Doll.

Kash posted a seductive photo of herself posing in lingerie and wrote, “She got that wet s**t (yeah) @savagexfenty #savagexambassador.”

Reginae Carter poses in lingerie. @colormenae photographer @shotbysed/Instagram

Carter followed soon after with her post that showed her wearing the same attire and added in her caption, “I like to make & break the rules😏 @savagexfenty #savagexambassador.”

Although the “Friends and Family” star is known for her hot IG pics, she’s still very much in tune with what’s going on in the world.

In a recent post, Carter urged all of her fans to stay in prayer during the pandemic. She wrote, “So much going on in the world ! Make sure you thank God for another day 🙏🏾.”