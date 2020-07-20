Alexis Skyy Fans Rave Over Her Bossy Talk and Sexy Looks

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Alexis Skyy took sexy to a whole new level with her recent hot snaps.

Last week, the “Love and Hip Hop” star flooded Instagram with several selfies and tantalizing photos of her 26th birthday getaway. Since celebrating her special day like a boss, she hasn’t stopped posting gorgeous snaps.

Alexis Skyy @alexisskyy/Instagram

She took to her page on Sunday, July 19 and uploaded a picture of herself dressed in all-black attire. The reality star captioned her post, “Pick up the cash and count it up, then we leavin’.”

Skyy donned a black latex corset, matching pants, sandal heels and a pair of shades. Her edgy look was completed with platinum blond waves and a nude lip gloss. She posed in the back seat of a luxurious vehicle and gained the likes of over 94,000 people.

Alexis Skyy @alexisskyy/Instagram

Her fans inundated her IG pics with compliments. “Oh girl you showing out and I love it 😍😍. Just be careful out there ‼️” a fan said. “Damn that outfit 🔥🔥 you killing it babe let these broke b–ches keep hatin,” another wrote.

Another person lived for Skyy’s caption and deemed it “boss talk” while someone else added, “Been awhile💞 but still beautiful tho😁 you still da baddest babbee!!”

In a separate post Skyy wrote, “I thought a b–ch that don’t work said summmm💫.”

She celebrated her birthday in style, blowing fans away with her jazzy fashions and jaw-dropping looks.

Skyy took a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and uploaded a mind-blowing swimsuit pic with a caption that read “One time for the birthday bish 💫💫 26 feels so GOOD IM BLESSED.” She also added, “This vibe a little different, so these n–gas need to come little harder.”

Alexis Skyy poses in revealing bathing suit as she basks under the sun. @alexisskyy/Instagram

One of Skyy’s good friends tagged along on her birthday getaway and the duo appeared to be having the time of their lives. The two baddies posed in sexy swimwear and Skyy wrote, “Good people and and good vibes.”

It’s safe to say Skyy will be celebrating her birthday all month long.