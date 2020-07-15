Photos: Alexis Skyy Celebrates Her 26th Birthday with a Lavish Vacation in Mexico

It’s still Cancer season, and Alexis Skyy is celebrating accordingly.

The “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star turned 26 on July 14, and she kicked off her birthday festivities with a glam vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. She basked underneath the sun like a goddess and looked absolutely fashionable doing so, but who would expect anything less from the diva?

Skyy’s bestie Meredith also tagged along for the luxurious getaway, and the television personality gave her four million Instagram followers an inside look at how they were getting into the birthday spirit. Skyy didn’t leave out any selfies or snaps, like the IG pro she is.

The model’s flood of posts included pictures of her wearing scanty swimwear, tanning, sitting by the poolside, and ATV dune riding. Skyy’s flawless birthday pics and grand celebration were enough to make anyone envious.

Alexis Skyy Celebrates Her 26th Birthday Like a Boss Alexis Skyy poses in a sexy Louis Vuitton bikini in front of the clear blue water. Getting her special day off an early start, Skyy wrote, “My birthday is at 12.” Alexis Skyy. (Photo: @alexisskyy/Instagram) She Blazes the Internet with Swimwear Snaps The 26-year-old single mother lounged poolside in wedge sandals and displayed ample cleavage and her signature curves in a high-cut swimsuit. She sunbathed like the queen she is and wrote, “One time for the birthday bish 26 feels so GOOD IM BLESSED.” Alexis Skyy. (Photo: @alexisskyy/Instagram) Skyy Flosses on a Dune Buggy In case Skyy’s tantalizing swimsuit snaps weren’t enough for fans, she brought the heat with dune-riding pics. Alexis Skyy. (Photo: @alexisskyy/Instagram) Keep Back She showed off her banging physique on the ATV in a bralette and pair of yoga pants with the words “keep back” written across her derriere. Alexis Skyy. (Photo: @alexisskyy/Instagram) Birthday With Besties Skyy also snapped a gorgeous photo with her friend Meredith. The two ladies adopted equally relaxed poses, and the model wrote, “Good people and and good vibes.” Meredith and Alexis Skyy. (Photo: @alexiskyy_/Instagram)

It’s safe to say nobody vacations quite like Alexis Skyy.

Her birthday getaway comes nearly two weeks after the grand opening of her Lux House salon. She opened her beauty bar in Deer Park, New York, and announced the good news to her fans via Instagram.

“This has been a long /short journey getting @luxhouseli covid has made things so much harder for us but we did it,” the “LHHATL” star wrote on July 1. “I just want to thank each one of you for being by my side during my break downs lol and me yelling 😂 today is JULY 1st I’m sending my blessings all over this buisness.”

Skyy is clearly having the best birthday month ever!