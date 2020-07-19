‘Twins’: Fans Say Eva Marcille’s Throwback Pic Makes Her Look Like Keri Hilson

Some folks are flipping out over the similarities between Eva Marcille and singer-songwriter Keri Hilson. The former cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” made fans do a double take when she shared an old black-and-white photo on Instagram that showed her listening to music through her Beats headphones.

Wearing a white shirt and a leather jacket, a young Eva pursed her lips to strike her pose. The California native looked chic with her hair cut short and her bangs swooped to one side. In true supermodel fashion, Eva topped her ensemble off with winged eyeliner and what appeared to be lip gloss.

Eva shares a throwback photo that showed her listening to music. (Photo: @evamarcille/Instagram)

“#tbt,” she captioned the photo on Thursday, July 16. Some people who reacted to the image expressed the idea that Keri was her doppelganger. “Why I thought this was Keri Hilson 😭” someone said. “Twins! You and Keri Hilson look alike in this pic. 😍 so gorgeous,” somebody else gushed.

While Eva and the “Pretty Girl Rock” artist may only look alike to some people, the two women do have quite a bit in common. They both embrace their natural beauty and credit their blemish-free skin to authentic remedies. Eva explained in a 2018 interview with Bravo’s “The Look Book” that “less is more.” The mother of three explained that if she can’t do her makeup in less than 10 minutes then she probably shouldn’t be wearing it. She went on to share that she takes care of her skin underneath her makeup.

Eva Marcille (left) and Keri Hilson (right). (Photos: @evamarcille/Instagram, @kerihilson/Instagram)

When a fan asked the 37-year-old Keri to reveal her secret to achieving clear, healthy-looking skin during her shelter-in-place days, she responded in an Instagram comment: “I’ma be straight up witcha…any glisten you see must be the result of sweat & the amount of water I drink, cuz I ain’t applied NAN lotion after showering 😂 and I prolly won’t until we’re free again.”