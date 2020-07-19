‘He Looks Just Like You’: Yandy Smith’s Sweet Message to Her Son Gets Bombarded By Fans Who Call Them Twins

Yandy Smith-Harris‘ 8-year-old son is the spitting image of his mother.

The “Love and Hip Hop New York” star celebrated Omere’s eighth birthday on Thursday, July 16, with several heartwarming photos and a sweet message that nearly brought Instagram users to tears.

Yandy Smith-Harris and her son Omere Harris pose together for adorable pic. @yandysmith/Instagram

“Everything perfect about me came out in you. My flaws missed you by far,” the 38-year-old mother of two wrote. “You’re kinder than most, compassionate, you live and walk in truth, you’re funny, really funny. You hurt when people hurt, you love hard. You were the man of the house for so long and you did it well. You had to grow up fast and look at you big boy…YOU’RE 8 now!!! We love you so much!!!”

The images of the mother-son duo showed them posing together for several selfies and cute snaps. Fans couldn’t help but notice the pair’s matching gray eyes and similar facial features. They were quick to point out Smith-Harris and Omere’s resemblance.

Yandy Smith-Harris and her son Omere Harris. @yandysmith/Instagram

“He really has your whole face!! Adorable!! Happy birthday little man! ❤️,” one user wrote. “Omg those eyes! Wow you two are really twins,” another user pondered.

“He looks so much like you😍. ❤️your such an inspiration to me Yandy I Enjoy Seeing You Happy💗Your Goals As A Mom Fr,” someone else added. “Handsome Fella Happy Birthday King🎉 mommy’s twin,” said another.

Smith-Harris’ birthday post comes days after she was released from jail.

The reality star was arrested on July 14 in Louisville, Kentucky, for protesting outside of the attorney general’s office about Breonna Taylor‘s death. Taylor, 26, was shot and killed in March by Louisville Metro Police amid a drug raid at her home. The cops involved have yet to be arrested and charged for the medical technician’s death.

Smith-Harris has since spoken out about her arrest. She told fans that she will continue to demand justice for Taylor’s death despite her recent jailing.

“BREONNA TAYLOR’S death awoke the mother prowess in me, hugging her mother awoke the fighter in me. I won’t stop!” she said via Instagram on Thursday. “YOUR FELONY CHARGES WONT INTIMIDATE ME! Please know not only would I go to jail I would die for my children to have the same liberties my ancestors were beaten, hung, water hosed and tortured for!”