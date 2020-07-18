‘Chocolate Never Looked Better’: Fans Gush Over Quad Webb’s Rich Skin Complexion

When Quad Webb shared an old photo on Instagram that showed her flaunting her pearly white teeth and showing off her blemish-free skin, people couldn’t help but think that she’s the epitome of “Black Girl Magic.”

The “Married to Medicine” cast member was filming a 2018 segment on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” in the image posted on Monday, July 13. She looked marvelous in a black strapless jumpsuit that seemed to complement her figure in all the right ways. Quad switched out her signature dark brown hair for a short bob that flowed directly to her neckline. The former “Sister Circle” talk show host completed her ensemble with a glowing makeup look, featuring gold eyeshadow with a pop of white in the inner corner of each eye and a neutral brown shade on her lips. With the help of blush, Quad’s rich melanin was shining to its full effect.

Quad Webb on a 2018 segment of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” (Photo: @absolutelyquad/Instagram)

She wrote in her caption: “Ooooow hunni what did you say it was again? #ENTANGLEMENT Oh Ok then… I like it 💅🏽😆.” Quad seemed to have used this particular image to comment on a “Red Table Talk” interview in which Jada Pinkett Smith described her relationship with singer August Alsina as an “entanglement.” Some people dismissed the joke and insinuated that her breathtaking skin actually made them react to the image.

One IG user gushed: “Chocolate never looked better🗣✊🏾.” Somebody else wrote underneath the photo: “You look so pretty❤,” followed by another who simply said: “Flawless😍.”

Quad Webb (Photo: @absolutelyquad/Instagram)

While most people rely on skin-care products and drink water to achieve healthy-looking skin, the “Cooking with Miss Quad: Live, Laugh, Love and Eat” author explained in a 2019 interview with Upscale Magazine that her radiant skin stems from her healthy diet. Quad insinuated that eating too much salt can sometimes cause the skin to lose its natural moisture. “Salt doesn’t equate to flavor. And I stay away from sugar as much as possible, because that can lead to huge breakouts,” she stressed.

The television personality prefers to season her food with herbs and other spices instead of sugar and salts. “The biggest thing for me when I cook is thinking of flavor,” she said. “It’s being able to marry the best herbs and sauces and spices together to really give you a nice explosion when you’re biting into that meal.”