‘Beep Beep’: Erica Dixon’s Twin Daughters Set Off ‘Cuteness Alert’ In This Darling Photo

It seems Erica Dixon‘s daughters Embrii and Eryss are driving in style.

A photo was uploaded to the 1-year-olds’ Twinzonli Instagram page on Wednesday, July 15 and displayed the two sisters posing on top of their Mercedes Benz toy cars in matching outfits.

“Twin talk and play. #twinzonli #twingirls #twinz #twinlyfe #Eryss💜Embrii,” the picture caption read.

Embrii and Eryss @twinzonli/Instagram

The post showed both baby Embrii and Eryss dressed in adorable leopard-print bodysuits, black sneakers and matching head-wraps. Both babies flashed a smile for the camera in the first photo and appeared to be talking to each other in the other.

Embrii and Eryss @twinzonli/Instagram

Instagram users following the children’s IG account gushed over their adorable snap. One person tagged Dixon and wrote, “They are so pretty.. 💕 All your girls are beautiful.”

Another added, “Beep Beep cuteness alert.” Someone else quipped, “Can one of Y’all come pick me up? I got gas $ 🥰.”

A fan called Dixon’s daughters “twin cuties” and added, “Awww cuteness overload!!! They so bomb! I’m obsessed w/they little cars lol.”

The “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” mom announced she was pregnant with her daughters in February 2019.

She shared the big news via Instagram and wrote, “The love and support has been more than appreciated. This has been a difficult yet rewarding journey for me with the sickness and scares but we’ve conquered and will continue to.”

In May, Dixon revealed she’d miscarried her first pregnancy before having her twins.

“They are truly my miracle babies. I’m intrigued on a daily by the different things they do,” she wrote on May 14. “I often thank God for blessing me with them because of the heartache I dealt with miscarrying my very first. He truly knows my heart. @twinzonli 🙏🏽💕#doubleblessings #twinmom.”

Erica Dixon has fans swooning over her beautiful family photo. (Photo: @msericadixon/Instagram)

Dixon has yet to reveal the twins’ father.

In a separate post, the mother of three gushed over all of her children, including 15-year-old daughter Emani Richardson, whom she shares with rapper Lil Scrappy.

“I deal with so much behind closed doors. I’m normally quiet and try to let things past. I’m the one friends and family confide in and want advice from,” said Dixon. “I get tired, frustrated and want someone I can lean on too. I don’t have that person yet but God saw fit to give me 3 beautiful children who take it all away. My kids are truly my happy place.”