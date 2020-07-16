‘You With Marc Sis?’: Kenya Moore’s Pic In New York Goes Left When Fans Question Her Estranged Relationship with Her Husband

Kenya Moore recently took a trip to the Big Apple and some people assumed that her small getaway was actually a façade to rekindle her marriage with her estranged husband Marc Daly.

The reality star of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” looked out at the views of the city skyline, while wearing a pink bodycon dress and standing on her hotel balcony in an Instagram post from Tuesday, July 14. The Detroit native’s curly locks blew in the wind and extended down her back. “I’m always on top,” she captioned the image.

Kenya Moore looking out at the New York skylines (Photo: @thekenyamoore/Instagram)

Marc and Kenya got married in 2017 and had their now 1-year-old daughter Brooklyn Daly the following year. The two separated in 2019 after two years of marriage. Since the split, Marc has been running his restaurant SoCo in New York while Kenya and Brooklyn are currently living in Atlanta.

The Bravo star’s New York photo left some people wondering about the status of her relationship with Marc. “You’re visiting Marc?👀,” someone asked. Another person thought the same thing, writing “You with Marc sis??❤.”

Kenya Moore holding her daughter Brooklyn Daly by the arms (Photo: @thekenyamoore/Instagram)

But others insinuated that the pair may be fixing their marriage. “@thekenyamoore I just adore the idea of you being in NY working it out with Marc @socobk You too are a power couple I am rooting for you mother Kenya ILY💕💕.”

Marc Daly holding his daughter Brooklyn Daly (Photo: @thekenyamoore/Instagram)

In February, a fan spotted Marc and Kenya hanging out together in New York. Kenya was in Manhattan filming a segment on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” at the time. During the interview, a fan asked Kenya if the couple was working out their marriage. She responded by saying: “Wow, I have spies everywhere. Um, you know, we’re in a good place now. We’re in a good place right now.” Kenya went on to explain that the two were having brunch, sharing that they were trying to figure out their relationship.