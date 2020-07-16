‘Well You Look Great’: Shereé Whitfield Tests Positive for the Coronavirus, Fans Send Positive Messages

Shereé Whitfield dropped a major bombshell on Tuesday, July 14 when she announced that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The former cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” looked stunning with her makeup-free look and her blond braided twists swooped to one side. In case you were wondering, Shereé hasn’t been on social media for nearly two weeks and explained that she took some time off to recover. “Hey guys, just checking in. I know I have been MIA,” she said in an Instagram video.

Shereé Whitfield announced that she has tested positive for the coronavirus. (Photo: @shereewhitfield/Instagram)

“Uh..I tested positive for COVID-19 and so I’ve kind of just really been at home self-quarantining for the past week and a half, and I just want you guys to know that it is no joke. I’m feelin’ much better today, and thank you for everybody who knew they had not heard from me and just reached out,” she added. “If I have not reached back out, then I will. I just have been out of it. I’ll post something after this to give anybody..any, uh, if you have any questions or you wanna know like what some of my symptoms were. All right. Thank you guys. And take care and be safe.”

Over 100,000 fans watched her clip. Some people showered Shereé with love and expressed that they “hope she feels better.” But other fans were distracted by her breathtaking beauty. One lady wrote underneath the video: “Well you look great to have COVID 😳😳🤨.” Another person noted: “Feel better…You look great!!! Skin is glowing♥️,” followed by somebody else who said, “You look very young!! What is your secret?”

Sheree Whitfield has fans pressed to get their hands on a stylish athleisure ‘fit. (Photo: @shereewhitfield/Instagram)

Considering that the 50-year-old reality star exercises frequently and lives a healthy lifestyle by drinking smoothies and eating fruits and vegetables, one man was curious to find out she contracted the virus. “Omg you’re like the healthiest person I know. How??🙏.”

Shereé documents her high-intensity workouts on social media often. Toward the end of May, she shared a video on Instagram that showed her performing a set of walking lunges, squat jacks, reverse lunges and walking squats.