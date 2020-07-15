Draya Michele Shows Off Her Extremely Toned Core In Sexy Black Bikini: ‘Body Goals’

Draya Michele is showing off her fabulous bikini body. In an Instagram post from Sunday, July 12, the former “Basketball Wives” reality star rocked a skimpy two-piece black bikini while standing in front of a backdrop of blue-green seawater.

Draya donned a low-cut top that accentuated her cleavage and a matching high-waisted bikini bottom to complete her beach ensemble. The mother of two looked incredible with her Gucci visor, gold hoop earrings, and her statement necklace that read “Draya.” Draya highlighted her extremely toned midsection by placing a gold belly chain around her stomach. She hit the perfect modelesque pose, standing with both hands on her hips and fiercely smizing at the camera. The founder of Mint Swimwear looked incredible with her makeup-free appearance and her hair pushed back.

Draya Michele modeling a sexy black bikini. (Photo): @draya/Instagram

Draya, 35, insinuated in her caption that she looked like a treat. “Capri sun at camp vibes.🧃,” she wrote. The Pennsylvania native received countless compliments about her jaw-dropping figure. Someone wrote underneath the image, “Body Goals 😍😍😍,” followed by another who said, “Dang it Draya…you made me put down my grill cheese sandwich 🥪 🙄😍.”

But other people were mesmerized by her authentic look, as comments like “😩😍i swear yo natural beauty is unmatched!” and “It’s the face for me😍” came pouring in under the post.

Draya Michele sporting a black bikini. (Photo): @draya/Instagram

While Draya always looks amazing, she hinted in a February interview with Who What Wear that she prefers to show off her natural appearance, as opposed to getting all glammed up.

“Being that I come from Pennsylvania, I didn’t grow up knowing how to do cool makeup or amazing hair,” she said. “Where I’m from, you’re beautiful based on how you style your baby hair. And the shiniest lip gloss you could buy is what made you beautiful. So baby hair and lip gloss were as simple and as complex as it got,” she added. “I learned from a young age that less is more. Sometimes makeup and overstyled hair can be a little too much for me, so I try to be as effortless as I can because that’s how I grew up.”