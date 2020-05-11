‘You Don’t Need any Filters’: Draya Michele Drives Fans Wild in Unretouched Photos

Draya Michele went Photoshop-free on Saturday, May 9, to promote her new swimwear collection for her company Mint Swim. Michele, a former reality star of “Basketball Wives,” posted a photo on Instagram that showed her modeling a black two-piece bikini in addition to a black bucket hat.

Flanked by a large, leafy houseplant, the 35-year-old Michele squatted and looked toward the camera to strike her pose in front of a beige wall. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Michele explained in her caption that she took the photos on her iPhone while using the portrait mode feature. The founder of the Fine A-s Girls clothing brand also expressed why it was important for her to release her unretouched pictures, suggesting that her line is not elaborate.

Draya Michele modeling a black bikini from her new swimwear collection. @drayamichele/Instagram

She wrote: “I also didn’t edit or filter them….. because minimalism works for my brand.” Michele, who had an acting role in the 2017 film “True to the Game,” received over 170,000 positive reactions.

“Yasssssss @drayamichele I love you didn’t filter or edit !! It’s not needed you are beautiful and your body shows your journey. We need more unfiltered photos as those also represent beauty and should be seen as such.”

“You’re just beautiful in e v e r y way 🥵😍.”

“See that’s self made right there I’m for it 🙌🏽.”

“You don’t need any filters!!💯😍😍😘.”

“We love to see it.”

“Well who needs an edit when they look like this 😻.”

“RONA CANT STOP THE SHOW! Love the energy sis! 🙌🏾👏🏾👏🏾💪🏾.”

“🔥🔥🔥 love the minimalism aesthetic. It looks classy, well put together, but effortless at the same time.”

Draya Michele showing off her sheer swimsuit cover-up. @drayamichele/Instagram

Michele always seems to look flawless, but she spends a large amount of time maintaining her blemish-free appearance. The native of Pennsylvania shared her nighttime skin care routine last month in a video for Harper’s Bazaar magazine. She explained that she removes her makeup at night and uses exfoliating face masks and thick moisturizing creams to keep her skin feeling hydrated and glowy.

Michele shared in a 2019 interview with BET that her fit figure derives from her strict eating habits. “I am six months pescatarian. I’ve tried to limit my chicken and red meat consumption a lot. I try to drink a lot of water. I try to work out. My downfalls are sweets. I really love sweets. And alcohol goes with partying. If I’m going to drink, I try to diet. If I’m not going to diet, I try to skip dessert,” she said.