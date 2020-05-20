‘Cairo Eating Y’all Up’: Tia Mowry-Hardrict’s Family Post Derails When Fans Focus on Her Daughter

It appears that Cairo Hardrict could be facing a career as a model, because the 2-year-old was effortlessly “serving face” in her recent family photo. On Monday, May 18, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Cairo’s mother, posted a photo that showed her hanging out with her 8-year-old son Cree and her baby girl. Cairo naturally stole the spotlight with her modelesque pose.

With no makeup on, the 41-year-old actress stood in between her children to strike her pose. Mowry-Hardrict smiled with her mouth open, while her son flaunted his green braces. The toddler sucked in her cheeks and pressed her lips together to imitate the duck lips expression. Mowry-Hardrict revealed in her caption the reason behind their matching hair buns, sharing that they wanted to look like her husband, Cory Hardrict.

(From left) Cree Hardrict, Tia-Mowry Hardrict, and Cairo Hardrict. @tiamowry/Instagram

Mowry-Hardrict and Cory are the parents to Cree and Cairo. The “Sister, Sister” actress cut her husband’s hair at the beginning of April, but she intentionally left extra hair on the top, leading Cory to sport a man bun. She explained in an Instagram post that Cory wanted his hair longer at the top so his barber could shape up his hair once California’s stay-at-home orders are lifted.

Over 200,000 fans reacted to Mowry-Hardrict’s photo with her children, claiming that Cairo drew all of their attention.

“Cairo eating y’all up!! 😍😍.”

“Cairo serving us duck lips😂 so sweet.”

“okay so cario didn’t have to slay like that😍💕.”

“Ok, but Cairo is a whole mood on this Monday. Yes girl! 😂.”

“It’s Cairo’s duck lips for me!!!!!😍.”

“Cairo is serving face !!!”

“@tiamowry the baby girl lips!!! Soooo cute, both children💜💜💜💜.”

“Effortless duck lips by Cairo ❤️.”

Cory Hardrict rocking his man bun next to Tia Mowry-Hardrict. @tiamowry/Instagram

Baby Cairo seems to be full of personality. Mowry-Hardrict revealed in a 2019 interview with US Weekly that Cairo is very smart and very calm. “She’s in her bed, puts herself to sleep from 7:30 to 7. She’s a freaking dream!” Mowry-Hardrict said.